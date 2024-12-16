Chelsea’s quest for new talented footballers to boost its potential is omnipresent in the media, which reports about enormous sums of money the club has invested in strengthening their squad. Even some gambling platforms requiring no deposit such as freebet may start thinking about doing the opposite as they are probably amazed by Chelsea’s budget.

So, who is actually out there that Chelsea is ready to hunt for the upcoming year?

Well, there is definitely little belief that Chelsea will strive to acquire Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray (Napoli) as they will likely rely on their current squad make-up. However, things may get turned around provided that the club loses their invaluable Christopher Nkunku, who will be made an offer truly worth accepting. In that case, Chelsea will have to go the extra mile to find a solid replacement – all of that is less plausible since hardly any club can afford £52 million at least.

Given numerous efforts put by the club over the last few years in terms of total reshaping of the team make-up, Chelsea will gravitate towards targeting particular positions, which will also depend on who decides to stay and who does not.

Any Potential Targets Chelsea is Aiming?

Several strikers were Chelsea’s priority last summer, and now there is a new aim – striker at Ipswich Town Liam Delap. Fitting the young squad of the English club, 21-year-old Delap has netted outstanding six goals in the Premier League this season. Delap is not unknown amongst head coach Enzo Maresca and co-director of talent and recruitment Joe Shields as they witnessed his commencement at Manchester City’s academy. So, there is no doubt that Chelsea will be keeping an eye on the gifted footballer.

Any Moves Already Made by the Club?

Chelsea is anticipating the joining of two wingers Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) and Estevao Willian (Palmeiras), goalkeeper Mike Penders (Genk), and defender Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) for the 2025-2026 season. They have all been acquired by the club already, yet remain in their previous spots to hone their skill by gaining more experience.

Furthermore, Chelsea has secured a loan agreement with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho this season. The final sum varies between £20 and £25 million and will depend on the performance of the club and the player.

Another forthcoming on-loan asset of Chelsea is Andrey Santos at Strasbourg.

What’s their PSR status?

Chelsea has not published their financial results for the year ending June 30, 2024, yet, but they are confident about meeting profit and sustainability requirements.

The club thinks they are performing better than expected financially and are progressing well in sports performance. This is despite still not having a main shirt sponsor, which is why they are in discussions with four or five potential partners.

Departing Thoughts

Chelsea’s current position may seem unstable to those observing from afar, but the club has their own hidden skeletons in the closet that no one is supposed to be aware of, so we will see what awaits us in the next seasons.

