Celebrating Mrs. Adebola Odukale: A New Era for the Nigerian Insurers Association

We are delighted to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Adebola Odukale on her recent appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA). This is a significant milestone not only for Mrs. Odukale but also for the entire Nigerian insurance industry. Her appointment marks the beginning of a promising chapter for the NIA, characterized by strategic leadership, profound expertise, and a commitment to excellence.

Mrs. Odukale’s illustrious career is a testament to her dedication and exceptional capabilities in the insurance sector. She recently retired as the Chief Executive Officer, Director, and Managing Director of Capital Express Assurance Ltd., where she demonstrated exemplary leadership and strategic vision. Her tenure at Capital Express Assurance Ltd. was marked by significant achievements in Retail and Group Life Assurance, underscoring her profound impact on the industry.

Her journey in the insurance field began with Nigerian Life and Pensions Consultants in 1991, a foundational experience that paved the way for her subsequent successes. In 2004, she joined Capital Express Assurance as Manager, navigating various roles in Marketing and Technical Operations before ascending to the position of Managing Director. Her career trajectory is a remarkable story of resilience, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to professional growth.

Mrs. Odukale’s academic and professional qualifications further bolster her distinguished profile. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and an MBA in Human Resource Management from Lagos State University. Additionally, she has enriched her expertise through numerous executive management training programs both locally and internationally. Her affiliation as an Associate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and her active participation in the Governing Council of the Nigerian Insurers Association highlight her deep-seated commitment to advancing the insurance profession.

Taking the helm from Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, Mrs. Odukale is set to assume her new role in May 2024. Her vision for the NIA is anticipated to foster innovation, drive growth, and enhance the association’s contributions to the Nigerian economy. As a Non-Executive Director at Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, she brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will undoubtedly propel the NIA to new heights.

Mrs. Odukale’s appointment is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of inspiration for many in the industry. Her leadership style, characterized by inclusivity, strategic foresight, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, promises to usher in a new era of growth and development for the NIA. We at TEXEM UK are confident that under her stewardship, the NIA will continue to thrive, fostering a more robust and dynamic insurance sector in Nigeria.

Once again, congratulations to Mrs. Adebola Odukale. We look forward to witnessing the remarkable strides the NIA will make under her guidance and wish her every success in her new role.

