Celebrating Excellence: Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia’s Remarkable Achievement

TEXEM UK is delighted to extend heartfelt congratulations to Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, on his recent accolade, “The Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service as Administrator Per Excellence.” This prestigious award, organized by The Best Strategic PR (TBS) in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), marks a significant milestone in Senator Hadejia’s illustrious career and heralds a promising future for Nigeria under his dynamic and visionary leadership.

At TEXEM, a distinguished organization renowned for grooming executives and leaders, we hold a unique perspective on Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia’s capabilities. Over our 13-year history, TEXEM has collaborated with numerous accomplished individuals, including ministers, governors, senators, vice chancellors, professors, and judges. However, Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia’s achievements stand out as truly exceptional.

Among the thousands of executives TEXEM has nurtured, Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia has consistently demonstrated unparalleled excellence. He is the first to have emerged victorious in three

out of four assessments over three consecutive days—an extraordinary feat. His strategic leadership abilities, coupled with an unmatched emotional quotient and an inspiring attention to detail, have consistently propelled him to success. Furthermore, his commendable punctuality, having never arrived late, is a testament to his discipline and dedication.

Currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria in the Office of the Vice President since June 2, 2023, Senator Hadejia’s career is marked by a series of significant roles and accomplishments. Prior to this, he represented Jigawa North-East as a Senator from 2019 to 2023 and served as the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State from 2002 to 2007 and from 2015 to 2019.

Senator Hadejia’s academic journey is as impressive as his professional career. He attended Sacred Heart Primary School in Kaduna, Barewa College Zaria, and Ahmadu Bello University, where he studied law. He further enhanced his expertise with a Diploma in Computing from Oxford University’s Department of Continuing Education in 2005. His professional roles span Marketing and Dealer Relationship Manager at Nigerian Telephones and Transmission in Lagos and Company Secretary/Legal Adviser at Credit and Finance Ltd. He also served as Head of Credit Administration and Foreign Operations at Liberty Merchant Bank plc.

In 1999, Senator Hadejia began his political journey as the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Jigawa State. He subsequently served as the Secretary to the State Government and rose to the position of Deputy Governor in 2002. His tenure was marked by securing the inclusion of Jigawa State as one of the six DFID focal states, leading to the establishment of various DFID-supported programs.

As a Senator, he championed numerous developmental projects for the Jigawa North East Senatorial Zone, including educational centers, ICT centers, town halls, sports complexes, and critical infrastructure projects. His leadership roles extended to serving as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Environment.

Beyond his professional achievements, Senator Hadejia is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Chartered Institute of Arbitration in the United Kingdom. His personal interests include reading, web research, data mining, and squash. He is happily married and a devoted father.

The Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service as Administrator Per Excellence is not just a recognition of past achievements but a beacon of the promising future that Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia envisions for Nigeria. His dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment to public service inspire hope and confidence in a brighter future for the nation.

As we celebrate this milestone, TEXEM UK extends our heartfelt congratulations to Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia. His exemplary journey serves as an inspiration to all, reaffirming that with dedication, discipline, and visionary leadership, remarkable accomplishments are indeed possible.

“Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia’s dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment embody the excellence TEXEM encourages all leaders to cultivate. His remarkable achievements inspire us all to aim higher and believe in the transformative power of visionary leadership. Congratulations, Senator Hadejia, on this well-deserved accolade.” – Dr. Alim Abubakre