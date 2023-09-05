Capitalfield celebrates 20th anniversary in grand style

Capitalfield Investment Group Limited, a leading financial services provider, marked a momentous milestone with a grand celebration of its 20th anniversary at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites on Saturday 26th of August. The illustrious event brought together an array of dignitaries, celebrities, and top customers, culminating in a night of elegance, entertainment, and reflection.

The Capitalfield 20th Anniversary Grand Dinner Event was a resplendent affair that showcased the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its deep appreciation for the support of its valued customers over the past two decades. The evening was an ode to the remarkable journey of Capitalfield, from its inception to becoming a trusted partner in financial empowerment.

Commenting on the event, the Group Managing Director, Raphael Lewu expressed profound gratitude to the attendees and stated, “The Capitalfield 20th Anniversary Grand Dinner was a culmination of two decades of dedication, partnership, and trust. We are humbled by the presence of esteemed guests, customers, and supporters who have contributed to our journey. This evening celebrated not only our past achievements but also our vision for an even brighter future.”

Guests were treated to a sumptuous feast prepared by renowned chefs, accompanied by live music, guest artist performances from Precious The Voice, Wande Coal, a choreographed dance performance by Lilian Yeri, and entertainment that added a touch of glamour to the celebration. The highlight of the evening was a retrospective documentary journey through Capitalfield’s evolution, reminding everyone of the brand’s commitment to continuous growth and innovation.

“The Capitalfield 20th Anniversary Grand Dinner was not just a celebration of our company’s achievements, but a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards our esteemed customers, partners, and well-wishers,” said Architect Adegbite, Chairman of Capitalfield Investment Group Limited. “Our journey thus far has been defined by the relationships we’ve cultivated, and this event was our way of saying ‘thank you’ for being an integral part of our success story.”

The Capitalfield 20th Anniversary Grand Dinner Event stands as a testament to the brand’s legacy, as well as its resolve to continue shaping the financial landscape with innovative solutions and unparalleled service.

About Capitalfield

Capitalfield is a leading financial and non-financial services provider dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses with comprehensive financial solutions. With a legacy of two decades, Capitalfield remains committed to delivering exceptional value, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Through a range of services, including investment management, wealth advisory, and strategic financial planning, Capitalfield continues to shape the future of finance. Visit https://capitalfield.com/ for more information.