BURN Factory Tour – Minister of State for Environment Visit Kano

The Minister of State for Environment on his Visit to Burn Manufacturing Plant in Kano appreciated the management and staff of Burn company for their dedication to providing clean cooking solutions and reducing environmental pollution. The Ministry is passionate about promoting initiatives that align with the national priorities and global goals. Burn Manufacturing Company’s work in designing and manufacturing energy efficient cookstoves and solar-powered cookstoves is truly commendable.

“Burn Manufacturing Company’s dedication to clean cooking solutions and sustainable energy aligns with our Ministry’s priorities and the national agenda for a cleaner and healthier environment. Your innovative approach and technology have the potential to transform lives and communities across Nigeria,” he said.