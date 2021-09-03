BetKing Customer claims life-changing win of N40m

As football fans enjoy a new season of Premier League, LA Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 fixtures, Two BetKing customers become massive winners of N40 million and N10.3 million from playing on BetKing.com.

On August 22, 2021, Luck smiled on the victor following the final whistle on the La Liga, Atl. Madrid – Elche game. He had successfully turned N19, 410 into a N40 million win with Coupon ID 7EVZ-6ZHUN-2-68ZS.

He had a total of 25 selections on his ticket, combining games from the major leagues (EPL, La Liga) with games from less popular leagues from Bolivia, Slovakia, Finland, Estonia and more.

This win is the biggest that recorded since the BetKing relaunch with Jay-Jay Okocha this month. Gossy Ukanwoke, the managing director of Kingmakers Nigeria, congratulated the recent winner and expressed his position on celebrating winners on the platform.

“More than anything, we are here to deliver value to our customers. Our new brand message speaks to “That Feeling” and we want to be enablers of positive impressions for our customers around the country,” He said.

In the same light of winning, Godwin, another BetKing customer claimed N10.3 million with a stake of just N400. When asked about his journey to this incredible victory, the BetKing customer gave a statement, “When I saw my last game won, I was so excited and I never expected it, because I saw the last game losing I was in big prayer with my wife. I can’t say am an expert in the game but the help of God because the game is unpredictable. I do support Barcelona and Messi is also my mentor, I wish to meet him one day.”

