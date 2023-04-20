Best online casinos Nigeria 2023: Top real money NG casino sites

Best Online Casinos in Nigeria: 9 Most Trusted Nigerian Online Casinos for Real Money Games and Bonuses [2023]

Online gambling has evolved so much in the last five years, and the best online casinos in Nigeria had no trouble catching up.

That’s why our team of experts has decided to do research and compile a list of the top NG casino sites.

With thousands of casino games and incredibly generous bonuses, 22bet represents the best Nigeria can offer. But wait until you see what our other eight recommended sites have in store.

Sounds good? Let’s begin!

Best Online Casinos in Nigeria

22bet: Best overall

Parimatch: Best online slots

Europa Casino: Best jackpot games

1xbet: Top pick for live dealers

Bitstarz: Best crypto casino

Playzilla: Best sports betting site

Cloudbet: Best for esports fans

Ditobet: Best mobile casino

Stake: Great table games

1. 22bet – Best Online Casino in Nigeria Overall



Pros:

Mobile app available

100% bonus up to 130,000 NGN

Impressive sportsbook section

Many banking methods available

Cons:

Limited banking options

22bet is an online casino in Nigeria with a strong sportsbook section and excellent games. It is managed by Arcadia Hospitality LTD, with a license from the Oyo State Gaming Board, with the number OYSGB/CASB/20001. With 4000 casino games, here’s why it is the right option for you regarding casino gambling.

Bonuses: 4.7/5

This operator comes out on top when regarding bonuses. New players on its platform can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to 130,000 NGN for the first real money deposit. As a modern gaming site, no bonus code is required here, as this offer comes automatically.

All you need to do is deposit at least 500 NGN and verify your account to qualify for this offer.

Besides the welcome bonus, regular customers will find a weekly race challenge. This provides an opportunity to become a winner and share in a huge prize pool.

Available Games: 4.8/5

22bet has a strong games collection, offering up to 4,000 titles. This includes online slots, table games (blackjack, roulette, baccarat), poker, and the live casino. Each machine and table comes from three popular software providers, Evolution, WinFinity, and TVbet.

Choose from top selections like Black Wolf, Book of Baba Yaga, Master of Gold, etc. You can quickly locate a game with the search bar and play instantly.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

22bet’s mobile casino is excellent. It is among the few Nigerian online casinos that boast reputable downloadable software for android and iOS customers. Simply visit the website, and download the app to begin playing. We also noticed that the app comes with bonuses and service requests.

Gaming on the mobile app of 22bet is smooth and fast. You won’t experience a lag, thanks to the optimization and navigation settings.

Banking: 4.6/5

All deposits and withdrawals on 22bet come with high security. This is due to the famous and reliable payment methods available for 22bet casino’s customers. You can use bank cards, bank transfers, Skrill, and Neteller. Deposits are swift, with the minimum limit at 250 NGN.

Withdrawals could take up to 24 hours, depending on network coverage. However, only internet banking and bank transfer options are available for payouts. The minimum withdrawal is 550 NGN.

Other Features: 5/5

22bet’s website design is simple and crisp. You won’t find a sophisticated setup; its navigational frame is excellent. You can contact customer support 24/7 through different mediums, like live chat and email.

Sign up on 22bet today to claim up to 130,000 NGN in rewards.

2. Parimatch – Best Slots of all Nigerian Casinos

Pros:

24/7 customer support

Around 7,000 online slots

Reliable payment methods

Dedicated mobile app

Cons:

Less number of bonuses

Parimatch, like 22bet, offers customers a great mix of the best casino games with high rewards to match. It has had a solid international presence since 1994, although it became available in Nigeria recently. Parimatch has a license from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

This Nigerian online casino offers a welcome bonus offer of 100% up to 100,000 NGN. This is a minimum of the various offers customers on this site can grab after signing up and playing.

In addition, you can claim 100 free spins to play on a select slot machine. Remember that there are terms and conditions. Wagering requirements, in particular, may vary from one bonus to another. So you should check out the promotions page. Existing players will find weekly reload offers and tournaments.

Available Games: 4.9/5

Parimatch offers over 7000 titles, including live casino, instant games, TV games, and more. There are over 6,900 online slots to explore.

Its lineup of software providers is impressive. You will find top names like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak, etc. A fantastic feature of Parimatch’s game library is that players can quickly locate a game of choice.

Thanks to the navigational settings, themes are available in different categories. This extends to the games too. All the titles run fast, whether on mobile or PC views.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Parimatch has a strong mobile casino. You can download a dedicated app for Android or Apple from the official website. Simply navigate to the foot of the homepage and the “mobile app” link. As stated, gaming on the mobile view is also fast and straightforward. A simple design on the PC view is also available.

Banking: 4.6/5

As a Nigerian online casino, Parimatch offers a list of local payment options. This makes the funding and payouts simple and effective for Nigerian players. Deposit methods include bank transfer, USSD, Flutterwave, Opay app and offline agent, bank account, and bank card. The minimum deposit limit is 1,000 NGN, while the maximum is 10,000,000 NGN.

Withdrawal is only available to your bank account directly. The minimum is 1,000 NGN. Payout requests of 50,000 NGN or more will require verification before it is successful. Documents include NIN slip, Voter’s card, or driver’s license.

Other Features: 4.5/5

Customer support on Parimatch has high recommendations from our reviewers. You can contact an agent via live chat, Whatsapp, Telephone, or email. The 24/7 availability claim is valid, as the live chat is always online.

The site has tight security, as this includes verification processes. Players will have to submit the required details to get full casino access.

Enjoy up to 120,000 NGN and free spins in bonuses when you register on Parimatch

3. Europa Casino – Best Nigerian Online Casino for Jackpot Games

Pros:

Up to €2,400 in welcome bonuses

24/7 customer support

Fast payouts

80 jackpot games

Fair wagering conditions

Cons:

Unconventional bonus package

Europa Casino follows quickly on our list of popular alternatives for Nigerian online casinos. It is managed by Universe Entertainment Services Malta Limited and has a license from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Europa Casino has different bonuses to offer, and it starts with a strong deposit match reward of 100% up to €100 for new users on the first deposit. This continues for a year, available for each month’s first real money deposit. It accumulates to a whopping €2,400, one of the best offers. High rollers will receive a separate offer of up to €500 for the first deposit.

Europa Casino lacks promotions and loyalty programs for Nigerian players. This includes weekly and monthly rewards, daily free spins, and a standard VIP club.

Available Games: 4/5

Europa Casino boasts around 2,000 casino games for its customers. Choose from slots, table games, card titles, and live dealer tables. A fantastic feature of this casino is the lineup of different, unique jackpot games with cool themes.

Enjoy popular titles like Kong- The 8th Wonder of the World, Pink Panther, White King, Jungle Giants, Age of the Gods, Jackpot Giant, etc. It’s important to note that Playtech, a popular casino software company, runs this casino’s software and games.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

There is no mobile app to download for this casino, which is a bit disappointing. However, players can settle for the mobile browser view, with top optimization settings that make your gaming session more comforting.

In conclusion, you may not feel the absence of a native mobile app for Europa casino. Whether you log in on a smartphone or tablet, the experience is the same, which is fast and reliable.

Banking: 4.3/5

Europa casino does not accept Naira. Hence, you must settle for other currency options to fund your account. The payment methods available come with top options that make deposits and withdrawals seamless for Nigerian players.

Options include e-wallets, bank cards, transfers, wires, etc. The minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal limits vary, depending on your selected option. However, a payout request could take 3-5 days to get approval for some withdrawal banking methods.

Other Features: 4.4/5

Europa Casino has a strong customer support system, available at select times, between 00:00am and 06:00am, seven times a week. Mediums to reach agents include a ticketing system and telephone.

This online casino boasts a strong navigation setup. Its supernatural-like design gives players a quick ginger to sign up and begin playing. All bonuses are also available on the mobile casino, making this platform one of the best options for Nigerian casino lovers.

Enjoy a smooth session of games and up to €2,400 in welcome offers at Europa casino.

4. 1xBet – Best Live Dealer Games of all Online Casinos in Nigeria

Pros:

Up to 147,119 NGN welcome offer

iOS and Android app available

Hundreds of live dealer games

Multiple payment methods are available

Cons:

No VIP club

1xBet is one of Nigeria’s top sports betting platforms with a top live casino platform. Although it is an international brand, its Nigerian bureau is owned and managed by Beaufortbet Nigerian Limited, with a National Lottery Regulatory Commission license.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The bonuses and promotions available on 1xBet are among the best offers. New players can look up to a top welcome offer of up to 147,119 NGN with 150 free spins to match. All bonuses will become available once you make a real money deposit up to the 4th round.

Existing users of this casino are not left out. You can choose a loyalty program or compete in different tournaments to get a chunk of the prize pool.

Available Games: 4.8/5

1xBet has a strong online casino games library. Its providers’ list shows over 20 software companies offering games. This includes Mascot Gaming, Playson, NetGame, Slot Factory, Pragmatic Play, Wazdan, etc.

This online casino has over 3000 games in its collection, making it one of the largest available for Nigerian gamblers. Pick from online slots, keno, jackpot, poker, and baccarat. You’ll find hundreds of live dealer games with betting limits ranging from 0.1 to 20,000 euros.

Thanks to the impressive setup of the casino, it is easy to find a favorite game. Filter your selection from either software providers or game categories.

Top options include Poseidon Rising, Reign of Dragons, Fruits Deluxe, etc.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

You will find a strong mobile app for iOS and Android users. It’s a simple yet top mobile casino with all the games on the PC view. The interface still carries the regular design, with a more professional outlook for navigation.

Banking: 4.9/5

1xBet’s banking structure involves some of the best methods with a high organization. All options are spread into different categories, including cash, e-wallets, self-service, prepaid cards, cryptocurrency, e-vouchers, and the cash method. Funding is instant and comes with no service charges too.

Withdrawals depend on bank cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency, Neteller, and 1xBet’s cash system. The payout time varies between 1 minute and seven days, which could be an issue. However, there are no service charges too.

Other Features: 4.55/5

1xBet has a robust sportsbook with different bonuses for its customers. Its customer support is available 24/7, but your response time depends on your option. You can reach an agent via phone, email, and live chat.

The design settings for this online casino in Nigeria aren’t unique. It only includes a blue color in the background, with no special animations. The navigation is impressive, as all vital links are on the homepage.

Join 1xBet and enjoy live dealer games with a generous welcome bonus!

5. Bitstarz – Best Online Casino in Nigeria for Crypto Users

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus

Great slot tournaments

Payment in crypto is available

Over 4,000 games

Fast payouts

Cons:

Naira not accepted

While Bitstarz falls last in our top five, it doesn’t take away its reputation as one of the top cryptocurrency online casinos in Nigeria. Dama N.V. is its operator with a license from the Government of Curacao, and it offers an exciting bonus structure.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Bitstarz is among the few online casinos in Nigeria with a top cryptocurrency reward offer. All new and existing customers will get top incentives for signing up here.

The welcome bonus includes a firm deposit match offer of 100% up to $500 or 5 BTC, with 180 free spins to match. This offer is spread up to the first four real money deposits. You must fund your account with a $20 minimum to qualify.

Available Games: 4.6/5

This Nigerian online casino has a dozen software providers offering games to its library, including NetEnt, Play’n Go, Pragmatic Play, BGaming, Bitstarz Originals, etc. The operator also adds new titles regularly, which makes our rating high.

Games collection here ranges from slots and table games to live dealers and jackpots. You will find over 4,000 different games to play here. You can enjoy trending games, including Cowboy Coins, Inferno Diamonds, Sun Goddess, Dwarfs Forunts, Book of Dead, and Wolf Gold.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Bitstarz does not have a mobile app. Its mobile casino depends on the browser mode, which is fast and highly optimized. All the games and bonuses are on the mobile view, making the gaming excellent.

Banking: 4.7/5

As a cryptocurrency online casino, Bitstarz offers different payment methods, starting with crypto (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.) and going to Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and Skrill. If you’re a newbie to playing with crypto, this online casino has a separate blog post that teaches how to fund your account.

Deposits take up to 5 minutes before it appears, with 0.0001 BTC as the minimum. The withdrawals are instant, with no charges.Other Features: 4.5/5

Customer support is one of the best available. You can use the FAQ section to get answers to critical questions instantly. Other methods are available 24/7, including live chat and email. Bitstarz has a robust design, which comprises a combination of different colors. The navigation is fair, as it lists all games on the homepage.

Enjoy crypto benefits by signing up on Bitstarz now.

Runner-ups for the best online casinos in Nigeria:

Playzilla

Cloudbet

Ditobet

Stake

How We Selected the Best Online Casino Sites in Nigeria

Games Selection

A key feature in selecting online casinos in Nigeria is how good the games library is. Players don’t want to repeat real money games with less adventure. On our recommended list, all casinos come with all game types. This provides high wagering chances with a good gaming experience.

The top options we look for include online slots (progressive, 3D, classics), live casino, table, and card games. The choice of software providers is also essential, as they must be reputable. In addition, online casinos with an excellent sportsbook section also get higher priority.

Bonus Offers

The bonuses and promotions also play an essential role in our online casino recommendations. Players can easily claim different offers, as they are free. Our reviewers consider the rewards’ generosity for both new and regular promotions.

We look for the presence of a VIP club, free spins, referral contests, match deposits, etc. Online casinos with valuable bonuses and fair terms get special consideration. Offers with strict wagering requirements do not land on our recommendations.

Banking Methods

Most Nigerian online casinos require a real deposit before claiming the bonuses. Yet, most operators only list unreliable payment options, which is risky. Our reviewers check out the presence of the different payment methods and how they rank by international standards.

Our ranking metrics are on the variety of options available, the limits for deposits and withdrawals, and payment processing time.

Furthermore, we confirm if you will pay service charges or fees. Those that fulfill the majority of these pointers get higher rankings. Only the best online casinos in Nigeria with generous offers are featured on our list.

Customer Support

It is possible to run into challenges when playing on some Nigerian online casinos. Hence, we ensure our customers play on sites with a strong customer support framework. This includes the different options available 24/7, with a quick response time. Each casino on our list has different mediums, including live chat, mobile, and email.

Mobile Functionality

Online gambling is no longer limited to PC gaming. We look for online casinos that consider their customers’ well-being, ensuring flexibility.

You can now wager on mobile, another feature our reviewers check for Nigerian casino sites with a solid mobile platform, including downloadable apps or optimized browser view, get priorities on our list. This ensures you don’t lose out on essential gaming sessions without being restricted to your PC.

What Makes 22bet the Best Online Casino Site in Nigeria?

With Nigeria’s favorable online gambling laws, new casinos are coming up regularly. From all the options available, here are reasons why 22bet is our top pick:

Diverse Payment Methods: 22bet lists local payment methods and accepts Naira. This is essential to making deposits and withdrawals simple for its customers. Each option is reliable and includes extra security precautions to make gaming easy.

Popular options like Visa, Mastercard, internet banking, etc. Its limits are also impressive, and it comes with fast processing times.

Suitable Game Varieties: This Nigerian casino has an adequate casino section beside a sportsbook. This consists of slots, table games, and live dealer games from leading software providers.

Mobile Casino: 22bet has an impressive mobile casino with downloadable apps for Apple and Android. You will find all the games present, with top bonuses to match. In addition, the navigation is one of the best available, allowing easy access to different titles in record time.

Bonuses and Promotions: The site provides some of the best offers you can think of. Its welcome bonus of 100% up to 130,000 NGN is currently one of the highest on our list, with different promotions for Nigerian players. The terms and conditions are fair, as it falls within industry standards.

Top Customer Support: Players who run into issues will find customer support available 24/7. You can use either the live chat or email option to get access.

Why Play Games at the Best Online Casinos in Nigeria

While different options are available for Nigerian online casinos, we are confident that playing on the best sites provides better benefits. Here are the reasons why we think so.

Security: The top online casinos have extra encryption protocols to protect their customers. Hence, you can fund your account and play with peace of mind.

Mobile Gaming: You don’t want to limit your experience to one location, which is the case for land-based casinos. With the top online casinos, you can find a well-optimized mobile casino to play anywhere.

Generous Bonuses: Only the best online casinos offer reliable and excellent bonuses and promotions. Others can provide these incentives but will have strict wagering terms and conditions.

Fast Payments: Instant deposits with low to zero fees are expected at the top online casinos in Nigeria. This ensures you can fund your account quickly and play your top games.

Guide to the Best Online Casino Sites in Nigeria

Can I Play for Real Money at the Best Nigerian Online Casinos?

Yes. Online casinos in Nigeria are available for real money. You should play on a reliable platform; our recommended list offers good choices.

What Is the Best Online Casino in Nigeria?

22bet stands out as the best option for casino gambling in Nigeria. Its welcome offer of 100% up to 130,000 NGN is one of the top offers available.

Is It Safe To Play on the Best Nigerian Online Casinos?

Yes. Playing in casinos from our recommended list is safe. This is because we confirm their accuracy and safety.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Online Casino Sites

22bet: 22bet is our top recommendation for Nigerian players. It provides a special offer of 100% up to 130,000 NGN with other excellent customer bonuses. You don’t need a welcome bonus.

Parimatch: This online casino offers a robust package of 120% up to 120,000 NGN for its new members. It also has 100 free spins to play on specific online slot machines.

Europa Casino: Players who sign up on this site will get a rich offer of up to €2,400 spread in first-time bonuses per month for up to a year. There are also different rewards for the second real money deposit.

1xBet: Sign up on this online casino and get 150 free spins and a match deposit of up to 147,119 NGN. These rewards are available up to the 4th real money deposit.

Bitstarz: Bitstarz includes a top crypto offer of a 100% deposit match reward of up to 5 BTC or $500. It also comes with 180 free spins spread across the first four deposits. The minimum deposit to qualify is $20.

How to Get Started at the Best Nigerian Online Casinos

Registering an account lets you start on real money online casino games in Nigeria today. To help you understand the process, we use the registration process of 22bet as an illustration. The procedure is also similar on other platforms.

1. Sign up for a 22Bet account

On 22bet’s homepage, look for the “Registration” button and click it. You will find different account registration methods. This is either the one-click option, phone number, or full registration forms. Each form carries different requirements too.

2. Verify your email address

No matter the option you select, verification is required. Ensure you add only details you can access, as you need to confirm your identity before registration is complete.

3. Deposit and start playing

Once you complete the account registration, it’s time to start playing. Navigate to the deposit section and click on the option to fund your account. Once it is complete, you will get your welcome bonus.

Tips for Playing on the Best Online Casinos in Nigeria

Playing casino games could be fun, but you need a good plan that can help increase your winning chances. Here are some tips that can help out.

Have a strategy in place. Playing casino games in Nigeria with a strategy can reduce the house edge values and boost your odds.

Play Games Via demo mode. Ensure you wager in the free mode first. This helps you understand how the game works. You can also use it to develop a strategy.

Learn to take breaks. Playing frequently without having breaks is not recommended. You should take time out to refresh your head.

Play Real Money Games at the Best Nigerian Online Casinos!

Online casino games come with much fun and excitement. It is also a way to win some cash prizes. However, the choice of where you play is essential.

After our extensive review, we settled for 22bet as the best Nigerian casino, and it presents a great chance for you to boost your winning options. You just have to create an account, fund it, and begin to experience the fun it provides.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.