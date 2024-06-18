BlockDAG’s X1 Miner App Elevates Mobile Mining, Offers Daily Profits of Up to $20; Tron Advances as Mantle Declines

While Tron’s recent upward price movement has shown resilience, Mantle faces a downward trend, highlighting the fluctuating nature of the crypto markets. In contrast, BlockDAG’s X1 mobile mining app transforms the mining scene by making it more accessible and profitable.

This app allows users to earn as much as $20 daily if BDAG coins reach a value of $1, showcasing its appeal for widespread use. BlockDAG’s pioneering technology, outlined in its DAGpaper, along with a bold roadmap, has already attracted significant attention. With presale earnings exceeding $51.1 million, BlockDAG is setting the pace in mobile mining, overshadowing competitors like Tron and Mantle.

Tron’s Price Holds Steady, Eyes Further Gains

Tron’s valuation has stayed robust, recently surpassing the $0.1120 mark and gaining over 3% to touch $0.1170. It is now stabilizing above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its latest climb, maintaining a position above $0.1160 and the 100-hourly SMA.

Supported by a bullish trend line at $0.1160, the next resistance lies at $0.1170, with more significant hurdles at $0.1180 and $0.1200. A breakthrough above $0.1200 could propel TRX higher. However, failing to overcome $0.1200 might trigger a pullback, with support levels anticipated at $0.1160 and $0.1150.

Mantle Shows Resilience Despite a Recent Drop

Mantle recently demonstrated a slight recovery following an 80% plummet within a single day, now valued at $1.03. Its market cap has risen sharply, ranking it as the 34th most favored crypto asset. Increased trading volumes suggest that investors are showing interest, potentially stockpiling the currency.

With nearly 3.7 billion MNT in circulation and a cap of 6.22 billion, Mantle’s scarcity could drive its value up as demand grows. Its distinctive attributes in decentralized finance, governance, and blockchain utilities underscore its solid market prospects despite typical crypto volatility.

BlockDAG’s X1 App Redefines Mobile Mining

BlockDAG’s recently launched X1 mining app beta redefines mobile mining by turning smartphones into efficient BDAG mining machines. Compatible with Android and iOS, the app features a novel energy-conserving algorithm that minimizes battery and data use, promoting sustainable and effective mining.

Users can mine up to 20 BDAG daily with minimal power usage, positioning the X1 app as a revolutionary tool in mobile mining. Once BDAG reaches $1, daily earnings could soar to $20, illustrating the app’s potential for significant passive income. The X1 app enhances the mining experience with a rewarding referral system and daily engagement perks, providing updates and integrating proof of engagement seamlessly into daily usage.

BlockDAG’s technology, as described in the DAGpaper, uses Directed Acyclic Graphs and an efficient proof of engagement mechanism to ensure user-friendly crypto engagement without compromising battery or data. This innovation has helped its presale soar past $51.1 million with 11.5 billion coins and 7,818 mining rigs sold across 18 batches.

Final Thoughts

Tron’s stability and Mantle’s downturn reflect the diverse conditions of the crypto market. Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s X1 mobile mining app is pioneering a new era in mining, with the potential for users to earn up to $20 daily when BDAG reaches $1. Its energy-efficient design puts BlockDAG at the forefront of the push for mainstream crypto adoption. It promises to lead the market as it evolves, leaving rivals like Tron and Mantle in its wake.

