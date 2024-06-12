Avon HMO Conducts CSR Outreach, Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls in Lagos

In celebration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Avon Healthcare Limited extended its ongoing efforts with a recent outreach in Gbara Community Secondary School, Lagos, and donated free sanitary kits to schoolgirls from challenged backgrounds.

This event marked the culmination of their #PurpleLipsChallenge, an initiative focused on raising awareness about period poverty and the challenges young schoolgirls face in Nigeria.

The #PurpleLipsChallenge, launched in 2019, encouraged women to post photos of themselves wearing purple lipstick on social media. Avon HMO pledged to donate reusable sanitary products to a schoolgirl for every photo shared. The initial campaign saw distributions at Unity High School in Oshodi and Gaskia College in Ijora Badia, Lagos.

This year’s campaign is said to have surpassed previous efforts, garnering support from local and international participants, including those from Nigeria, London, Texas, Abu Dhabi, Toronto. Avon HMO amplified the impact by partnering with Safety for Every Girl, a non-governmental organisation focused on eliminating period poverty and promoting period equity in Nigeria.

Organisations like Heirs Energies, United Capital Asset Management Plc., Afriland Properties, and Avon Medical Practice also supported the outreach.

Before the Gbara Community School outreach, Avon HMO is said to have visited Bright Achievers School in Bariga, Lagos, where they also distributed free sanitary kits. Company representatives held interactive sessions educating the girls on maintaining their menstrual hygiene with dignity. These efforts aim to promote menstrual equity and provide life-changing products.

Adesimbo Ukiri, CEO of Avon HMO, emphasized the company’s commitment to women’s health, stating, “Period poverty remains a significant challenge for up to 37 million women and girls in Nigeria, impacting their well-being and education. UNESCO reports that one in ten girls in Sub-Saharan Africa misses school during their menstrual cycle, potentially losing up to 20% of the school year. This disruption hinders their academic progress and future prospects. Through this initiative, we aim to keep girls in school throughout the year, fostering a future where women and men can equally contribute to society.”

By fostering partnerships between the private sector and NGOs, more girls can remain in school all year-round, achieving the same educational opportunities as boys. Empowered girls grow into empowered women, and with equal opportunities, both women and men can actively contribute to a more inclusive and thriving society

About Avon HMO

Licensed in 2012, Avon Healthcare Ltd (Avon HMO) is a leading health management organization offering healthcare plans and services to Nigerians—individuals, families, groups, companies, and communities. In 2016, Avon became the first HMO in Nigeria to serve the retail market with a variety of health plan options, allowing everyone to subscribe and pay via mobile devices. By providing broad access to quality healthcare products and services, Avon empowers Nigerians to live healthier, fuller lives.

Avon HMO is a subsidiary of the Heirs Holdings Group, an African proprietary investment company driving Africa’s development through long-term investments in key sectors. For more information, visit www.avonhealthcare.com and follow them on social media @avonhmo on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.