Alpha Morgan Capital Rated ‘A’ by DataPro Ltd.

In its recent evaluation, Alpha Morgan Capital received ratings from DataPro, achieving an A1 rating for the short term and an A rating for the long term, reflecting the company’s robust financial health and strong operational excellence.

The ‘A’ long-term rating indicates Low Risk, underscoring Alpha Morgan Capital’s remarkable Financial Strength, notable Operating Performance, and rising Business Profile. The ‘A1’ short-term rating indicates Good Credit Quality with a satisfactory capacity for timely payment of financial obligations. This demonstrates the company’s strong ability to meet its ongoing commitments.

Alpha Morgan Capital has consistently recorded growth over the past twelve years in income generation and capital adequacy, solidifying its position as a foremost investment banking institution. DataPro’s rating considered all relevant qualitative and quantitative factors to arrive at the assigned risk indicator. Qualitative information used was based on industry and market intelligence, including public information, while quantitative data was obtained from the company’s audited and management accounts. The assessment included an evaluation of the company’s capitalization, earnings profile, liquidity, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and sustainability of its current healthy profile in the medium to long term.

Overall, the following were observed for the company:

• Robust Revenue Profile

• Experienced Management Team

• Strong Corporate Governance

• Favorable Liquidity Profile

Incorporated on July 12, 2012, Alpha Morgan Capital is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Fund/Portfolio Manager. The Company is a member of the Alpha Morgan Capital Group, which includes Alpha Morgan Capital Advisory Partners Limited and Mainstreet Bank Securities Limited (MBSL)

The principal activities of the Company encompass financial advisory, proprietary trading, and funds management. It offers traditional and alternative asset management services to High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) as well as Institutional and Retail clients. Alpha Morgan Capital’s product offerings include Fixed Rate Investments, Real Estate Investment, and Mutual Funds. The company launched a Balanced Fund in July 2023 and plans to introduce a Dollar Fund in 2024.

The Company employs approximately 100 employees and operates from its offices in Victoria Island, Lagos State, and Central Business District, Abuja.