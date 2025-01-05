AG Mortgage Bank PLC: Celebrating 20 Years of Empowering Homeownership in Nigeria

For two decades, AG Mortgage Bank PLC has been a beacon of hope for thousands of Nigerians seeking to turn the dream of homeownership into reality. Established in 2005 by visionaries Dr. Anthony Ewelike and Mr. Ngozi Anyogu, with the Assemblies of God Church as a strategic investor, the Bank emerged from humble beginnings to become a leading force in the Nigerian mortgage industry. At the heart of its success lies an unwavering commitment to responsible lending, financial inclusion, and a people-centric approach—values that have propelled AG Mortgage Bank PLC to transform countless lives across the country.

From the very start, AG Mortgage Bank PLC set itself apart by dismantling systemic barriers to housing finance. Recognizing that many Nigerians faced challenges in accessing traditional mortgage facilities, the founders championed flexible products tailored to meet the needs of underserved communities.

Today, customers enjoy an extensive suite of mortgage offerings—from residential mortgages and tenant-owned mortgages to construction financing—each designed to help individuals achieve their homeownership aspirations. This customer-focused ethos has been the driving force behind AG Mortgage Bank’s reputation for affordability, transparency, and service excellence.

Over the last 20 years, AG Mortgage Bank PLC has expanded its national footprint, securing a National Mortgage Banking License from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and offering deposit insurance backed by the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

These milestones underscore the Bank’s deep-rooted stability and dedication to safeguarding customer deposits. Numerous prestigious awards—such as the Africa’s Mortgage Bank Excellence Award (2023), Best Mortgage Bank of the Year (2023), and the Gold Awards for Outstanding Business Leadership (2024)—reflect the Bank’s consistency in delivering exceptional service and championing best practices.

Yet, AG Mortgage Bank’s vision extends well beyond balance sheets. Its leadership recognizes that healthy communities are the backbone of a sustainable society. Through strategic social investments, the Bank sponsors youth sports initiatives, including the Coal City Football Club, while simultaneously driving tech boot camps and financial literacy programs in eight schools. These efforts equip young Nigerians with the skills, confidence, and financial savvy to seize future opportunities. Health initiatives, like the “Put a Smile Project for Women,” in partnership with Life Support Foundation, have reached hundreds of women with free health checks, medications, and financial literacy training—demonstrating a holistic commitment to community well-being.

Looking ahead, AG Mortgage Bank PLC remains laser-focused on innovation and sustainability. Beyond offering environmentally friendly housing products and expanding its digital mortgage platform, it has launched the Empowering Society Through Investment in Women (ES-TIW) Project. Through this initiative, the Bank aims to provide 500,000 Nigerian women with access to homeownership, micro loans, literacy training, and health support—an ambitious step that promises to uplift both families and entire communities.

As government initiatives, such as the Renewed Hope Housing Project, aim to deliver tens of thousands of affordable homes in the coming years, AG Mortgage Bank PLC stands ready to further streamline mortgage financing and help more Nigerians unlock the doors to their own homes. After 20 remarkable years, the Bank’s mission remains steadfast: to empower individuals, foster strong communities, and ignite a transformative impact across the nation. Here’s to the next two decades of turning dreams into keys, one home at a time.

