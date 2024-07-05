300M Shiba Inu Crypto Burned and PlayDoge Raises Over $5.3M: Which Doge-Based Meme Coin Can Make You The Most Gains?

Shiba Inu is seeing a surge in its burn rate while PlayDoge, a new meme coin, is gaining traction with its play-to-earn game and successful presale.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PlayDoge ($PLAY) are both making waves in the meme coin market with significant developments and potential for substantial gains. As Shiba Inu achieves a new milestone with its burning mechanism and PlayDoge excites investors with its successful presale, we explore which of these doge-based meme coins could offer the most promising returns.

Shiba Inu’s Latest Advancement

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has been making headlines recently due to significant progress with its layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium. As of July 1, 2024, Shibarium’s total transactions are nearing 420 million, with wallet addresses surpassing 1.8 million. Additionally, daily transactions on the protocol have risen to over 14,000, marking a 100% increase from the previous day.

Shibarium, launched in August last year, aims to lower transaction costs, improve speed, and enhance scalability for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This L2 blockchain solution is a crucial development for SHIB, as it addresses some of the main challenges faced by the meme coin in its quest for broader adoption and utility.

Another major highlight for Shiba Inu is the resurgence of its burning mechanism. Over the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate surged by more than 4,000%, removing around 300 million tokens from circulation. The primary goal of this burn program is to reduce the enormous circulating supply of SHIB, making it scarcer and potentially more valuable over time.

As Shiba Inu continues to develop and burn tokens, some analysts suggest it might be on the verge of another price uptrend. The crypto market intelligence platform Santiment recently noted that SHIB is one of the most underbought digital assets, which could indicate a potential buying opportunity for investors looking for the next big meme coin rally.

PlayDoge: The New Contender in the Meme Coin Market

While Shiba Inu continues to make strides, a new meme coin, PlayDoge ($PLAY), is quickly gaining traction and capturing the attention of investors. Launched recently in its presale phase, PlayDoge has surpassed the $5.3 million milestone.

PlayDoge’s presale performance has been impressive, with the token currently priced at $0.00511. The presale success is not just due to the uniqueness of the $PLAY token but also because of the current bullish sentiment around meme coins. The hype surrounding meme coins this summer, coupled with optimistic predictions from crypto experts, has significantly contributed to the enthusiasm for PlayDoge.

PlayDoge’s Play-to-Earn (P2E) Utility

One of the standout features of PlayDoge is its play-to-earn (P2E) game, which brings a nostalgic twist to the meme coin market. Inspired by the 1990s virtual pet Tamagotchi, PlayDoge allows users to care for their digital pets, ensuring they are fed, rested and entertained. In return, players earn $PLAY tokens for their efforts.

This P2E model not only provides entertainment but also incentivises engagement, creating a value-based economy around the token. Users can take care of their pixelated companions via their smartphones, with the game available for download on both Google Play and the Apple Store.

The nostalgia factor, combined with the opportunity to earn rewards, has made PlayDoge an attractive proposition for both crypto enthusiasts and casual gamers. The game’s simplicity and appeal to 90s nostalgia have been key factors in its early success.

Multichain Functionality and Staking

PlayDoge initially launched on the BNB Smart Chain but has since bridged to Ethereum, providing investors with the choice between BSC’s low fees and Ethereum’s robust decentralization. This strategic move has been well-received, boosting the total presale raise and positioning PlayDoge for potential listing on major exchanges like Binance.

The token also offers substantial staking rewards with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 135%, though this rate will decrease as more tokens are staked. Over 138 million $PLAY tokens have already been staked, indicating strong community interest and participation.

Community Engagement and Market Potential

PlayDoge’s community engagement strategy includes a share-to-earn protocol that encourages users to promote the token on social media platforms like X and Telegram. Participants gain points redeemable for $PLAY tokens to encourage an engaged community.

The combination of PlayDoge’s unique P2E model, strong presale performance, and strategic market positioning makes it a serious contender in the meme coin space. Analysts and commentators, including popular YouTube trading expert Crypto Boy and crypto analyst Jacob Bury, have highlighted PlayDoge’s potential for significant returns, with predictions of 10x to 100x gains.

Comparisons and Market Dynamics

The meme coin market has evolved rapidly, with historical coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki setting precedents for significant returns. For example, Brett (BRETT) coin on the Base chain saw a rise from $0.019 in March 2024 to approximately $0.143, illustrating the potential for substantial gains in this sector.

While Shiba Inu’s ongoing developments and burn mechanism indicate a potential for further price increases, PlayDoge’s innovative approach and early momentum suggest it could be the next big meme coin to watch. The confluence of the GameFi and meme coin narratives positions PlayDoge at the forefront of this emerging trend, combining the popularity of Doge with the nostalgia of Tamagotchi.

As the meme coin frenzy reaches its peak, investors are looking for opportunities to maximize their gains. Shiba Inu’s continued advancements and burn mechanism make it an attractive option for those seeking stability and gradual appreciation. However, PlayDoge’s unique P2E model, successful presale, and strong community engagement offer a compelling case for explosive growth.

For investors looking to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on new trends, PlayDoge presents a promising opportunity. With its presale ongoing and potential for a major exchange listing, now is the time to get in early and potentially ride the wave of significant returns.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this exciting project and embrace the nostalgia and innovation that PlayDoge brings to the meme coin market.