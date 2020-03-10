Here are major points to know about the Nasarawa village Sanusi will stay

Former Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was banished from Kano and sent into exile in Nasarawa following his dethronement on Monday by the Kano state government led by Abdullahi Ganduje.

Here are major talking points about the exile

Loko town

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, will be staying in Loko town of Nasarawa Local Government Area in Nasarawa state while on exile.

Loko town is inhabited mostly by Fulani.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, traditional ruler of Loko, confirmed the development.

Sabo, who said the ex-emir arrived at his palace at 3 am, said nobody would be allowed to speak with him.

“Yes, Emir Sanusi is in my palace. He arrived this morning around 3 a.m., but no one will be allowed to speak with him,” Sabo said on Tuesday morning.

Last-minute change

According to DailyTrust, Sanusi was scheduled to be exiled from Kano to Opanda town in Toto Local Government but for a change of decision at the last minute.

It was learnt that notable Nigerians like the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd) personally met Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and requested for a change of location.

Intervention of others

According to the source, other important personalities such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote and General Aliyu Gusau amongst others called Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to intervene on the matter

It was learnt that Governor Sule agreed that the deposed emir be exiled in Loko which looks better than the initial place that the former emir was to be taken to.

Emergency meeting

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has summoned an emergency meeting with first-class traditional rulers of the state concerning the matter.

The purpose of the meeting was to fashion out how to address the accommodation and upkeep of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Emirs expected at the meeting are the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage (rtd) and Emir of keffi, Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa III.

Arewa

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) called for calm following the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The ACF in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu on Monday stated that the Forum had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council and had called for an amicable resolution.