Deposed Kano Emir accepts fate, appeals for calm

Deposed 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accepted his dethronement as an act of God.

In a 280-second video message that has gone viral on social media, which appears to be his first reaction to his removal from office on Monday, Sanusi, who spoke in Hausa, accepted his fate, saying being on the throne has a fixed time and only God knows when it will expire.

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was on Monday dethroned and exiled to Nasarawa State by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State. He is expected to spend the rest of his life in asylum in Nasarawa. In his stead, Aminu Ado Bayero, son of the late Emir Ado Bayero, was appointed as the new emir.

The Kano State government said it dethroned Sanusi because of insubordination.

According to a rough translation of the video message obtained by BusinessDay, Sanusi thanked God who in his infinite mercy made him the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014.

“I lived in good health for almost six years on the throne. Today, God that has given me the royalty has withdrawn it,” Sanusi said.

“We do say this every day that being on the throne has a fixed time and only God knows when your days will expire. Whether you like it or not, you must go. So, we have accepted and we are thankful to God,” he said.

He thanked the people of Kano for their love and loyalty, pleaded for calm, and urged the people to show support and solidarity to the new emir and protect his integrity.