Banks’ non-performing loans decline to N1.2trn Banks Non Performing Loans (NPLs) declined to 6.4 per cent as at the end of June 2020 from 9.4 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019, on account of increased recoveries, write-offs and disposals, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday. That…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE