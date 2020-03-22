Everything you need to know about three new Covid-19 cases in Lagos 

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has given a breakdown of the three new cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday morning in Lagos by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

One of the 3 new patients is a 51year old Briton who arrived Nigeria March 8 on a British Airways (BA75) flight, the Ministry of health said via its official handle at 9am, Sunday.

The second case involves a Nigerian that was on a connecting flight from London to Lagos (KL0582 London Amsterdam / KL0587 Amsterdam – Lagos) on March 14.

The 3rd is a 65 year-old US citizen who arrived in Lagos about 6 weeks ago.

LOLADE AKINMURELE