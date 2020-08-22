Tiv-Jukun crisis: Violence resumes as Tiv group withdraws from commission of inqury

Three people were killed and several houses burnt in a fresh conflict between Tiv and Jukun in Dananacha town, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This came barely two days after the Tiv people withdrew from the Commission of inquiry into the crises between the Tiv and their neighbours recently constituted by the Taraba State government, alleging the likelihood of bias by the Commission and the State government. Lead Counsel representing the Tiv people, Sebastian Hon (SAN) had at the commencement of the commission’s sitting on Monday made an oral application requesting the commission to recuse itself from sitting and considering any memoranda pending the determination of the case before the Federal High Court Abuja. Hon (SAN) told the commission that he had instituted a case in Abuja and served the commission’s secretariat an affidavit of fact about the case on Monday morning. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria argued that the instrument setting up the Commission was discriminately against the Tiv by profiling the Tiv people, without mentioning any tribe that the Tiv people will be facing in the Commission.

BusinessDay learnt that the crisis started following a clash between Tiv and Jukun youths in the town on Wednesday.

It was further gathered that the elders of the two ethnic groups settled the youths, but early Thursday morning, the youths again engaged in a fresh fight.

Dananacha town has witnessed violent conflicts between the two rival groups over the years leading to the killing of hundreds of people and destruction of property worth millions of Naira.

The town is now divided into three; with some parts being controlled by Jukun, while the two parts are controlled by the Tiv and Hausa-Fulani ethnic groups.

An eye witness, Tor Tsa, told our correspondent that claims and counter-claims of ownership by the two rival groups on one hand, and change of name of the town from Dananacha to Kwararafa on another hand, have been the major causes of conflict.

Tsa further stated that tension has heightened in the area as many people including women and children are fleeing.

The two groups, it was gathered, have assembled standing armed militias that have been attacking each other’s respective settlements even after it was agreed that each party in the conflict should not resort to armed militia.

When contacted, spokesperson of Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, said that Tiv and Jukun have engaged in a shootout but there was no casualty.

He said police have intervened and calm has returned to the town.