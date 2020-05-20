Spate of Kidnappings continue in Ondo as another Navy Commander abducted

The spate of kidnapping has continued unchecked in Auga/Akunnu, Ose/Oba area in Akoko North East and Ose Local Government Areas of Ondo State as another Navy Commander has been abducted by unknown gunmen in the state.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the Naval Officer whose identity was yet to be ascertained as at press time, was said to be travelling to Abuja when the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers emanated from the bush and abducted him.

A few days ago, an Army Captain and two other were also picked up while traveling from Abuja around Auga/Ikaram road.

However, it was gathered that the kidnappers are demanding N50 million ransom before the Navy Commander could be released.

Findings revealed that a military/police joint rescue team are already combing the bushes around the area of the incident in a bid to rescue the victim.

BusinessDay learnt that in the past three months, no fewer than 10 cases of abduction had been reported to police on various attacks resulting from kidnapping and armed robbery cases.

The danger is taking a toll on the road as travellers are now afraid to travel on the road, despite the heavy presence of policemen mounting various checkpoints.

When contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the abduction and said the various tactical squads have been deployed to man the area.

Ikoro explained that the police have sought the support of the host communities in a bid to checkmate and curtail crime on the said road.

The PPRO, however, enjoined all and sundry, especially travellers to be security conscious while on transit, adding that the job of effective crime prevention, detection and control is for everybody and not for the police alone.