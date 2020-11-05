Reps seek budgetary increase for Army’s capital projects

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Army has called for increased budgetary allocation to capital projects for the Nigerian Army in the 2021 Appropriation Act for the purchase of arms and ammunition to combat criminal elements across the country.

Abdulrasaq Namdas, the Chairman House Committee on Army who made the call during budget defence by the Nigerian Army on Thursday in Abuja said the N27 billion allocated for capital projects was grossly inadequate.

Namdas lamented that: “If bandits, kidnapers, Boko Haram and other criminal elements hear this, they will think Nigeria does not have money to arrest their criminality.

He commended the Army for exhibiting professionalism in the fight against insurgency and other activities while emphasizing the need for the Army to ensure strict compliance with the rules of engagement.

The former House Spokesperson assured that the Committee on Army would strive to ensure a cordial relationship between it and the Army to succeed in its series of operations aimed at curbing kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, Boko Haram insurgency among others.

Presenting the N509 billion 2021 budget, Lamidi Adeosun who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai, said that the Nigerian Army had been making use of the money released for infrastructure and training.