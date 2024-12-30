Police debunk allegations against IGP, clarify role in land dispute

The Nigeria police have dismissed allegations linking Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), to a land dispute involving Bilikisu Ishaqu Aliyu and the Yesufu family.

In a statement released on Monday by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force public relations officer, the police described the claims as baseless and an attempt to misrepresent the Force as an irresponsible and meddlesome institution.

The statement referenced a publication by the African Independent Television (AIT) on July 10, 2024, titled ‘Yesufu Family Seeks Justice As Police Authorities Fail to Investigate Bilikisu Ishaqu,’ accusing it of distorting facts and misleading the public.

Addressing the controversy, the police clarified that civil disputes, such as land disagreements, fall outside the purview of the IGP, whose primary duty is to maintain law and order.

“The police only intervene in disputes when clear criminal elements are involved,” the statement said.

The NPF also debunked claims of a rift with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the matter, calling such suggestions “unfounded, laughable, and without merit.”

It stressed that the police and EFCC maintain a cooperative and professional relationship with no conflicts over this or any other case.

The Force called on aggrieved parties to follow due process in seeking intervention, rather than resorting to media campaigns aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the IGP and the institution.

“The NPF is always open to addressing legitimate concerns and providing assistance, provided the correct procedures are followed,” the statement added.

The police urged the public to disregard the allegations, reaffirming their commitment to promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.

They encouraged citizens to approach the Force for intervention in matters capable of escalating into crises, reiterating their dedication to safeguarding public safety.

