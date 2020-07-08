Police arrests ritualists over killings in Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command has arrested some ritualists suspected to be the perpetrators of the recent killings in Akinyele Local Government of the state.

It will be recalled that recently an expectant mother, two undergraduates, and a young boy were murdered by unknown assailants in their homes in the local government area of Ibadan

Fatai Owoseni, Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, who disclosed this during a town hall meeting said the suspected killers would soon be paraded by the Oyo State Police Command.

Owoseni, a former Commissioner of Police, said “as of Tuesday, the criminals were apprehended and the Commissioner of Police would possibly hold a press conference. But, I can specifically tell you that the person behind it has taken police to the ritualists and they are now behind the bars.”

Owoseni said, “I can assure you as I speak that the perpetrators of the killings in Akinyele have been apprehended.

While urging all stakeholders and residents to remain security conscious to ensure such killings don’t occur again noted that they have a part to play to ensure the security of lives and properties because the government can’t do it alone.

