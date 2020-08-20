Oyo police places N.5m bounty on escaped serial-killer suspect

Oyo State Police Command on Thursday announced a reward of N500, 000 for any member of the public with useful information that could lead to the re-arrest of the serial killer suspect, Sunday Shodipe who escaped from custody.

Shodipe who confessed to having to killed persons between May and July at Akinyele local government area of Oyo state escaped from Police custody last week

He was arrested and paraded alongside the other two suspects last month by the Police.

Shodipe was arraigned thereafter on July 17 while the court ordered him remanded in police custody instead of correctional custody due to COVID-19 preventive measures. He escaped on August 11.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, in a statement on Thursday, implored members of the public to cooperate with the police by volunteering useful information that can help rearrest him.

He urged anyone with useful information on Shodipe to report to the nearest police station or contact the police command on 08035632410 or 07066003536

Journalists and Youths in the state are among groups that have protested his escape, describing it as unacceptable.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday deplored crack detectives to the state to ensure his rearrest.