Ondo Election: IGP deploys top police officials, bans VIP escort on polling day

Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police, has deployed senior police officials to ensure peace and order for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

As part of the measures, all VIPs will be prohibited from using security escorts at polling stations to prevent any potential interference or disruptions on election day.

These restrictions, according to the police chief, are part of efforts to maintain transparency and credibility in the electoral process, with the police working closely with other security agencies to secure a smooth and peaceful election on November 16.

The announcement, made through a statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, force public relations officer, underscored the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining peace and order throughout the electoral exercise.

The IGP noted that to oversee these measures, Abiodun Alabi, deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), has been appointed as the coordinating DIG for the elections.

“His responsibilities include leading the implementation of the Police’s security strategies in the state.

“Bennett Igweh, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and Tunji Disu, Commissioner of Police (CP) have been designated as AIG and CP Elections, respectively, to assist in managing the security framework,” he stated.

Egbetokun further said that one key security measure will be a restriction on vehicular movement throughout Ondo State on election day.

“From 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., movement on roads, waterways, and other transportation means will be prohibited, with exceptions for essential services, including ambulances, fire services, and accredited media personnel”, Egbetokun said.

He further stated that in an effort to prevent disruptions at polling units and collation centers, security aides and escorts attached to VIPs will be prohibited from accompanying them.

“Unauthorized security personnel or quasi-security groups will not be allowed to operate, and the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles will be strictly banned.

“Special accessibility arrangements will be in place for individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those facing mobility challenges to facilitate their participation in the election,” he emphasised.

The police have also set up dedicated election contact lines for reporting incidents or making inquiries.

“The numbers will be publicized in due course, allowing citizens to promptly report any suspicious activity that could jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process,” he noted.

