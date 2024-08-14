NASENI, defence ministry partner on ammunition production factory

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence to establish Nigeria’s ammunition production factory and strengthen its defence infrastructure through indigenous innovation and technological advancement.

Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, director of information, NASENI, in a statement late Wednesday, said the partnership will help enhance Nigeria’s defence capabilities and achieve self-reliance in military hardware production.

Ayeoyenikan said during the MoU signing ceremony that Khalil Suleiman Halilu, executive vice chairman of NASENI, highlighted the importance of the Military Industrial Complex (MIC) as not just a strategic initiative but a national imperative.

According to the statement, Khali emphasised that in a rapidly evolving global security environment, it is crucial for Nigeria to position itself to address emerging threats with homegrown solutions.

The statement read, “Today, we are embarking on a journey that will redefine Nigeria’s defence landscape and secure our nation’s future,” said the NASENI Executive Vice Chairman. “This partnership between NASENI and the Ministry of Defense is a testament to our commitment to harness Nigeria’s scientific and engineering expertise in the service of national defense.

“NASENI’s track record in research, development, and manufacturing positions the agency as a key player in the establishment of the MIC. The new Military Industrial Complex will serve as a hub for the development, production, and maintenance of military equipment, ranging from small arms to advanced defense systems.

“The project aims to create a robust ecosystem that supports the needs of the Nigerian Armed Forces while fostering the growth of local industries, thereby reducing reliance on foreign imports.

“This MoU represents the beginning of a long-term collaboration aimed at enhancing our defence capabilities through innovation and indigenous production,” the Executive Vice Chairman continued. “Our goal is to ensure that our military is equipped with the best tools to defend our nation, and through this partnership, we will lay the foundation for a self-reliant defence industry that will also contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Halilu expressed his deep appreciation to the Honorable Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON and the entire Ministry for their unwavering support and confidence in NASENI. “We are ready to work tirelessly to ensure that the vision of a Nigerian Military Industrial Complex becomes a reality. We owe it to our nation, to our Armed Forces, and to the generations yet unborn.

“This MoU signifies the start of a strategic partnership that will elevate Nigeria’s defence capabilities and contribute to the broader goal of national security and economic development.”