Nasarawa reads riot act to rapists

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has warned rapists in the state to desist from the ungodly act, saying the house would enact a law that will ensure stringent measures are taken against them in order to tackle the growing cases of rape in the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, stated this when he received the state officials of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Women Commission, who led the National campaign on rape against women to the House.

The speaker, who was represented by the clerk of the House, Ego Abashe Maikeffi said that the law if enacted would not only punish rapists but would also protect the women against rape and all form of abuse in the state.

“We have gone far in finding ways to end rape in Nasarawa State.

“A bill to that effect is on the way and we will hasten its passage to end the ugly trend in the state.

“As stringent measures will be taken against rapists to serve as a deterrent to others and to bring it to zero levels in the state, ” Balarabe-Abdullahi said.

He decried the rate of rape in the society and called for a collective effort to tackle it in the interest of the mothers and for the overall peace and development of the society.

He reiterated the assembly’s commitment towards tackling rape and other violent acts against women in the state. Earlier, the state TUC chairperson, Patience Nalah said that they were in the assembly to seek the support of the lawmakers in the area of legislation against rape.

She lamented over the growing trend of rape in society, calling for stringent measures against offenders.