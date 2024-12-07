NAF trains 2,500 personnel in safety programmes, introduces new initiatives

Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has trained over 2,500 personnel in safety-related programmes and launched new initiatives aimed at improving risk management and accident prevention.

These efforts, unveiled during the 2024 Safety Review Board meeting, highlight NAF’s commitment to fostering a robust safety culture through innovation, education, and proactive leadership.

The meeting, presided over by Hasan Abubakar, chief of air staff (CAS), served as a platform to assess progress, tackle challenges, and set new benchmarks in safety management.

Abubakar stressed the critical role of leadership in building a strong safety culture within the NAF, stating that safety is essential to mission success and must be deeply embedded in all Air Force activities.

He emphasised the need for continuous innovation, education, and accountability to maintain and improve safety standards.

“This year, the NAF has achieved significant milestones, including the training of over 2,500 personnel in safety-related fields and the launch of specialized programs such as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Course.

“Additionally, the establishment of the Directorate of Airworthiness and Certification underscores NAF’s commitment to proactive risk management and hazard identification,” Abubakar said.

The CAS urged commanders and unit leaders to transition from routine safety protocol to performance-based safety management, leveraging technology and data analysis to optimise practices.

He reiterated that every NAF personnel must participate in at least one safety program in 2025, emphasizing safety as a collective responsibility.

Looking ahead to 2025, the NAF has outlined a clear safety roadmap, supported by the Federal Government.

Abubakar expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support in strengthening the Air Force’s operational capabilities and safety frameworks.

