More soldiers to Zamfara as Turji’s N30m levy deadline ends

More troops have been deployed to Moriki town, Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, as the deadline for payment of N30m levy imposed on the community by the notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, ends, Daily Trust reported.

The terrorist had imposed a N30m fine on the community after the killing of over 100 cows belonging to him allegedly by soldiers three weeks ago.

Daily Trust quoted a resident of the area, Aminu Musa, as confiriming that several new soldiers were deployed to the area some days ago.

“We are happy because the presence of security personnel gives us a kind of relief. The leader of the troop had assured us adequate protection of our lives,” Musa was quoted as saying.

Another resident, Iliyasu Ali, was quoted to have said that there is panic in the community. “These bandits are heartless. They could dare the military personnel and attack the community. They are carrying more sophisticated weapons than the military. So, our people are in serious panic as the deadline for the payment of levy ends today.”

“Only God knows what will happen from today upward. Of course, we have not paid the levy but Turji has promised to sack this community if we fail to compensate for his missing cows.”