Hoodlums hijack Kano protest, loot warehouses, ICT park

Hoodlums have hijacked the #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano State, looting warehouses, shops and offices in the ancient city.

They looted the Digital Innovation Park set to be launched next week by Bosun Tijani, minister of communications, innovation, and digital economy, setting it ablaze.

The hoodlums were also seen hauling away items from people’s offices, including furniture, air conditioners, and metal signboards.

Public infrastructure such as traffic lights, billboards, government offices were attacked as hoodlums set tyres ablaze, attracting the police and other security agencies.

Security agencies were overwhelmed by the hoodlums who carted away the items withput much resistance.

“Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters. Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain,” Tijani posted on his X handle on Thursday.