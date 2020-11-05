Governors to engage traditional rulers, clerics in fighting insecurity

The Governors of the 36 States have resolved to engage traditional and religious rulers as well as Civil Society Organisations to boost security in the country.

This was part of the resolutions reached the 21st Teleconference meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

According to a communique signed by the NGF’s Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, the meeting deliberated on issues affecting the country, particularly on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallouts of the ENDSARS protests.

The governors noted that engaging traditional, religious and civil society organisation would drive a common agenda and generate the required support for security personnel who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

The meeting reviewed the ENDSARS protests and emphasised that the security situation in the country remained a priority agenda for members across the board;

The governors agreed to adopt the guidelines to be developed by the National Executive Council Sub-Committee on Engagement to reduce youth restiveness at both the state and regional levels.

They noted that the agitations were attributable to social and economic inequality in the country.

They also commended the Coalition Against COVID-19 for clearing the air on the distribution of palliatives at the state.

They resolved that the NGF Chairman should work with the CACOVID chairperson to address the media in addition to members speaking up in their local settings.

“Educate the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the States including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses.

“Finally, governors are to direct their Commissioners of Finance to sign the SFTAS Subsidiary Grant Agreements with the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning to give effect to the principles and objectives of the program in their states.”