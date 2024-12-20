FG says N4.91trn security budget will help Nigeria reclaim captured territories

Army

With the N4.91trn proposed budget for defence and security in 2025, the federal government targets to reclaim sections of the country currently overun by insurgents. The budget also focuses on securing national borders, and fostering economic stability, as government lays the groundwork for a secure, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

The proposed budgetary allocation places a strong emphasis on the welfare, training, and modernization of Nigeria’s security personnel.

Investments will prioritise acquiring modern military hardware and surveillance technology, upgrading training facilities to meet global standards, and enhancing personnel welfare to improve morale and operational efficiency, according to a budget document seen by BusinessDay.

“This record allocation underscores the urgent need to reclaim ungoverned spaces where federal authority has long been ousted due to insurgencies, banditry, and criminal activities.

“This ensures that Nigeria’s armed forces and security agencies are equipped to combat contemporary challenges, reclaim those spaces, and maintain peace across the country.”

It reiterated that the government’s commitment to securing these areas marks a critical step towards restoring governance, stability, and economic life in regions once considered inaccessible.

Authorities say that the 2025 proposed budget now before the National Assembly and tagged, the “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity,” reflects a bold and decisive step towards addressing the country’s longstanding security challenges.

At the citizens and stakeholders engagement held in Abuja on friday to update on the implementation of government’s priorities, Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, said government was concerned about the level of insecurity in the country but impressed with the level of progress made do far to contain it.

“National security is at the key of Mr President’s renewed hope agenda and we all are witness to the improved security all across the country, which has allowed more of farmers returning to their farms and other economic activities to take place,” Edun stated.

Nigeria’s land and maritime borders, crucial to economic and security stability, will also see enhanced surveillance and protection as indicated in the document.

“This budget reflects the administration’s clear resolve to restore federal authority in ungoverned spaces, safeguard Nigeria’s land, maritime borders, and unlock the nation’s full economic potential,” it emphasised.

Investments will also focus on safeguarding the nation’s airspace, strengthening Nigeria’s defense architecture to deter both external aggression and internal threats.

Nigeria has made significant strides in reducing terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts, particularly in the North-East, North-West, and central regions.

According to authorities, insurgent activities are being contained, and incidents of kidnappings and armed banditry are on a steady decline.

“The 2025 budget empowers the Defence sector to consolidate these gains by intensifying operations to eliminate insurgent remnants, protect vulnerable communities, and secure critical economic assets.”

For the Nigeria Police Force, the allocation provides a unique opportunity to strengthen internal security measures.

“Enhanced funding will enable the modernization of policing frameworks through the acquisition of advanced equipment, improved intelligence capabilities, and community-driven strategies.

It further assured that the Tinubu-led administration recognizes that security is the bedrock of economic prosperity, as peace creates the foundation for production, distribution, and consumption of goods and services—basic economic functions essential to growth.

Also, restoring security in volatile regions will open up access to farmlands, markets, and industries, facilitating trade, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

Moreover, securing critical national infrastructure—including transport routes, industrial hubs, and energy facilities—will encourage investor confidence, both domestic and foreign.

“A secure Nigeria attracts investment, drives innovation, and strengthens economic resilience, fostering an environment where businesses can thrive,” the finance ministry stated.

Recall that at the budget presentation, the president Tinubu had noted that the budget “provides the resources and direction needed to not just defend, but restore; to not just fight, but to finish.”

“We are reclaiming every inch of our territory, safeguarding our borders, and building a secure future for all Nigerians,” the president assured.

