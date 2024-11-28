Civil servants undertake oath of secrecy as mark of loyalty to Nigeria

Staff of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO), on Tuesday, undertook the oath of secrecy and allegiance to rededicate their loyalty and service delivery to the nation.

A statement signed by Folasade Fatoke, head of press of the agency, quoted Simon Nkom, director general, as saying that undertaking the declaration of oath of secrecy and oath of allegiance at the training is to emphasise ethics of service, noting that there is a need to develop a personal set of values which include loyalty, honesty, hard work, accountability and integrity.

He said, “You’re all expected to protect the government’s documents and this is why we are taking you through this training.”

Nkom charged the staff to adhere to “the Dos and Don’ts” of the DSS training, adding that cyber security is very crucial for personal and organisational protection.

He stressed the need for the training stating that MCO’s system is web-based after the launch of the electronic Mining Cadastre Plus (eMC+)“It is expected that every user is cautious and careful on their interactions online.

He particularly explained the importance of the agency’s system migration to online, which he stated will promote efficiency and transparency in processing the application for Mineral Title and boost investment in the mineral sector.

“I believe you all know that our eMC+ has been online since it was launched in November 2022 and we have been receiving a lot of online applications. As such we need to be very careful and be able to identify such tricks as we are being taught today”.

According to him, “Everybody is prone to attack and this training is part of our strategy in reforming the office and the need to develop security alertness. We must therefore be committed to ensuring zero tolerance on cybercrimes.”

The interactive training session took participants through protection against threats like, malware, phishing, identity theft and the importance of security documents, among others.

