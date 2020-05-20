Akeredolu appoints Amotekun Corps Commandant

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday approved the appointment of Adetunji Olu Adeleye as the Corps Commander, Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

This was contained in a statement made available to BusinessDay in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye.

Before his appointment, Adeleye retired as the Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Amotekun, a security network jointly formed by all South-West governors, was initiated to complement the efforts of other national security agencies to tackle crimes in the zone.

According to Ajiboye, other appointments approved by the Governor are as follows: Toyin Akinmoyo- Senior Special Assistant (Women Affairs), Bosun Oladimeji- Senior Special Assistant (Publication), Albert Akintoye- Senior Special Assistant (Public Utilities).