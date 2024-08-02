After Thursday’s confrontation with police, Abuja protesters avoid Eagle Square

The second day of nationwide protests appeared subdued in Abuja, the nation’s capital, as protesters refrained from participating in the action despite threats to continue for 10 days. BusinessDay, while monitoring the situation within the city center, observed that protesters were notably absent at both the Moshood Abiola Stadium and Eagle Square.

There was a confrontation between the police and protesters. The police shot teargas canisters at protesters and all shot sporadically in the air on Day 1 of the protest on Thursday.

Major roads were deserted, with minimal vehicle movement and few pedestrians.

The popular Federal Secretariat and Finance Junction, typically bustling with activity, were nearly empty as residents opted to stay indoors.

However, there were heavy presence of security personnel. The heightened security measures appeared to deter any potential demonstrations, ensuring a calm and orderly environment at these locations.

BusinessDay observed many offices and shops at the Area 2 Shopping Complex remained closed, and traffic was sparse. The well-known Coca-Cola Kitchen, home to several restaurants, was also shut.

Eagle Square was devoid of protest activity but saw a significant presence of security personnel, including the Police, Nigeria Army, and officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Additionally, soldiers were stationed at strategic points across the capital to maintain order.

When contacted, a former gubernatorial candidate in Edo’s 2024 election and one of the protest organisers, stated that they were regrouping to continue the protest at different locations. “We are currently converging at the Berger Roundabout,” he said.

It would be recalled that Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory, directed protesters to utilise the MKO Abiola Stadium for their activities.

“The security agencies will not allow protests elsewhere. Every protester should go to the MKO Abiola Stadium as the court directed,” Wike emphasised.

“Considering the loss of lives in some states today, such incidents must be avoided in the FCT, where the international community is conducting its business.”