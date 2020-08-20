Anti-counterfeit supplies: 97% of consumers feel secured with HP’s delivery inspections – Survey

Over 97 per cent of consumers have endorsed HP’s Customer Delivery Inspections (CDIs) as a valuable service, protecting them from falling prey of organised fraudulent tactic, a recent HP survey across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) has found.

The CDI is an Anti-Counterfeit and Fraud (ACF) programme that offers consumers an effective means of authenticating their stock. It involves on-site checks of suspicious large or mid-sized cartridge deliveries in response to reports initiated by HP customers. If fraudulent deliveries are found, the HP ACF team gets alerted for follow-up action.

Suanne Schoewitz-Franchi, HP’s Global Lead of Supplies Anti-Counterfeit and Fraud Programme expressed elation over the positive feedback of consumers in response to the CDI in a statement provided to BusinessDay. He reassured that the design will strictly uphold quality and reliability standards in the delivery of performance and consistent results.

“Our high standards go beyond our products. With our survey finding that 91 per cent of surveyed customers believe counterfeits present a risk to their business, it is important that we continue to fight fraudulent activity and ensure our customers have access to a reliable source of information and advice so that they have a peace of mind when buying HP products,” he stated.

“With this in mind, HP maintains its commitment to protecting our customers through our Anti-Counterfeit and Fraud programme, as shown by our quick action to adapt CDIs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

HP Inc. is a multinational company that creates improved technology through a portfolio covering printers, personal computers, mobile devices, solutions, and services.

Amid the COVID-19 disruption, HP has initiated photo-based CDIs if circumstances do not allow for an on-site visit.

The findings equally revealed that 60 per cent of customers planned to take steps to purchase safely in the future, directly following with the HP CDI guidance. About 98 per cent of customers surveyed agreed they would recommend the programme.

Amid the COVID-19 disruption, HP has initiated photo-based CDIs if circumstances do not allow for an on-site visit. The findings equally revealed that 60 per cent of customers planned to take steps to purchase safely in the future, directly following with the HP CDI guidance. About 98 per cent of customers surveyed agreed they would recommend the programme.

Between October 2019 and March 2020, HP, in collaboration with local authorities in Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania, obstructed a number of counterfeit trading programmes, removing close to 200,000 illicit products from the African region, including fake HP printer cartridges and components to assemble further counterfeits.

The company further reaffirmed its dedication to empowering channel partners, customers, and enforcement authority representatives with the knowledge to identify fraudulent supplies and protect businesses. In EMEA, close to 7,000 stakeholders have attended HP’s activities dedicated to education and prevention. The company also cooperates closely with local and global law enforcement authorities to detect and dismantle illegal operations that produce counterfeit HP printing components.