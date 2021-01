Africa’s path to economic recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain and fragile, investment experts and seasoned professionals said at the debut Africa Investment Roundtable (AiR) conference. Speaking at the conference which took place on Monday, Arunma Oteh, an academic scholar at the University of Oxford and co-founder, AiR, noted that the 2021 outlook…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login