Analysing the gender gap in English literacy in Nigeria

In Nigeria, self-reported literacy rates in reading and writing in English Language is generally higher among males than in females: this was extrapolated from the Nigeria Living Standard Survey Report of 2018/2019.

As of the reference period, 58.5 per cent of the male population who are above 5 years of age were reported to have acquired knowledge in English literacy compared to females (of the same age as males) in which 49.0 per cent of female population are literate in reading and writing in English Language.

More male than female urban dwellers have higher literacy rates in English compared to the three major languages in Nigeria—Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo. Circa 76.2 per cent of the male population are literate in English while 65.5 per cent of the female population are literate in English.

Similarly, in rural settlements, the English-literate population which is a fraction of the male population culminated 48.5 per cent; this is higher than that of the female population, where 38.1 per cent of them are literate in English.

Read also: With the economy in ruins, business-killing regulations should go

What this means is that, out of every 100 males and females who dwell in urban areas in Nigeria, about 76 and 65 of them respectively are literate in reading and writing in English; while this remains 48 and 38 of every 100 males and females respectively in the rural areas.

Across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, English literacy is prevalent in Lagos with predominance of males than females; where 94.2 per cent of the male population are literate in English compared to 91.3 per cent in the female population.

However, it is least prevalent in Jigawa State where 21.2 per cent of the males form the English-literate male population, while 13.0 per cent of the female population are literate in English.

Since making meaning is the heart of all literacy practices as it plays a central role in determining an individual’s life choices and chances, it was revealed that the English literacy is prevalent in the population between the ages of 15 and 24 years.

Of the total male and female populations separately and within the ages of 15 and 24 years, 78.3 per cent of the males are literate in English while 72.3 per cent females are literate. Whereas English literacy is expectedly least prevalent in children that are not more than 9 years of age.

The gender gap in English literacy gets wider and wider with increase in age. From the age group of 10 to 14 years, the gender gap in English literacy increased from a negligible 0.6 percentage points to 28.9 percentage points in the ages from 65 years and above: where there is dominance of male within most of the age groups.

A major reason for this gender gap is the number of years that was spent on education—more males than females have higher years of education. On average, males spend about 6.6 years on education compared to females who spend 5.6 years; with a year-of-education gap of 1.0 years. This puts the average number of years spent on education by a person in Nigeria to 6.1 years.

In a similar trend, disaggregated data into urban and rural demography reflected a predominance of more years of education on the former. With a significant gap of 2.6 years spent on education, an urban dweller (7.7 years of education) exceeds a rural dweller who spends an average 5.1 years on education.

While in urban settlement, the average number of years males and females spend in education is 8.2 years and 7.3 years respectively, people in rural settlements spend an average of 5.7 years (males) and 4.6 years (females) on education.

Across the states, people in Lagos State (8.9 years) and then Rivers State (8.5 years) have the highest average years of education. There, we also see male predominance, with a gender gap of 1.0 years of education in Lagos and 0.7 years in Rivers.

On the contrary, states like Yobe (3 years), then Niger (3.2 years) have the least years of education among their respective populations.

The gender gap in years spent on education at 2.0 years is widest in Taraba State, where from its population, males spent an average of 5.5 years while females, 3.5 years. Niger State with a gap of 1.7 years trails Taraba on the chart

Across the states in the country, net attendance rates and enrollment rates against the population of school age declines with increased level of education (schooling) in Nigeria. Net attendance rate among children of primary school age in Nigeria is 65.8 percent. At the Junior Secondary Schools, it dropped to an average 38.2 per cent, and further to an average 33.8 per cent for students in Senior Secondary Schools.

The highest rate of net attendance in Primary Schools (84.9 per cent) was recorded in FCT Abuja; the highest rate of net attendance in Junior Secondary Schools was recorded in Imo State; while the highest rate of net attendance in Senior Secondary Schools was recorded in Ekiti State.

Similarly, the gross enrolment rates decline with level of schooling. At the Primary level, the enrolment rate which was at 87.1 per cent dropped to 67.6 per cent at the Junior Secondary level, then a further to 63.0 per cent at Senior Secondary Level.

The gender gap in enrolment rates across the three levels of schooling was relatively constant at 3 to 4 percentage points; overall the gap was at 3.0 percentage points.

Between the ages of 6 and 17 years, more than half of the of children (58.8 per cent of the male population and 57.2 per cent of the female population) attend public schools, about 32 per cent of the children attend private schools, about 8 per cent attend religious schools, while about 1.9 per cent attend other educational institutions.

Even though getting education is a critical step to walking a path of success and to becoming socially acceptable, about 14.3 per cent of the population above 5 years of age in Nigeria have never attended school. This number is higher in rural areas (18.9 per cent) compared to urban areas (6.3 per cent).