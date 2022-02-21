Tolaram eyes larger market share, embarks on fierce product campaign in Lagos

Tolaram Is embarking on a fierce market invasion exercise as it eyes a larger market share in fruit drink consumption with its GoodLife Magik fruit drink, which was launched in 2019.

Leveraging the influence of Ronke Ojo, a popular Nollywood actress, the fruit drink brand is visiting different localities within the southwest to connect and educate market people on the brand offerings and how it contributes to general health maintenance.

Isaac Egbe, National BTL Manager, Goodlife Magik drink, said the wellbeing of young ones as well as that of everyone is paramount to the development of society and the best way to achieve this is by connecting with mothers, adding that the market is a great touchpoint where they can be easily reached.

“The plan is to connect with the whole market, across five major markets in Lagos; Oke Arin- Lagos Island, Ojuwoye Mushin, Ladega Market- Ikorodu, Ikotun Mark, and Agege Market. After which the wagon will move to another set of markets in Ibadan,” he said.

Addressing the crowd at Ojuwoye Mushin Market, Ronke commended mothers and urged them to always ascertain that whatever consumable is being offered especially to the children is the healthiest choice, while highlighting the importance of certain essential nutrition is required to stay healthy and aid development.

“While carrying out your role as a mother looking out for others, you also need a good source of energy. A daily dose of essential immunity-boosting properties, to keep the candle burning, the 1-litre pack is designed to take care of adult needs or sharing amongst family and friends” she advised.

She added that other than providing numerous nutrients and vitamins, the handy and easy to open pack design is most suitable in a school lunch pack to provide the energy required to perform at the peak.

A product of Tolaram Nutri Beverage Limited, GoodLife Magik is a healthy fruit drink riding on the three unique selling propositions of being healthy, nutritious and having great taste. The fruit drink is targeted at both adults and especially children who require all the beneficial nutrients at this stage, to grow and function optimally.

The drink comes in different sizes catering to different age groups such as 215ml and 1litre tetra pack. It also comes in four variants which are Orange, Watermelon, Mango & Black Currant flavours and is fortified with nutrients such as Vitamin C and Glucose.