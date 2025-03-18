The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has partnered with the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) to drive industrial growth and innovation by ensuring producti of quality and standard products.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Ifeanyi Okeke, director general of SON, said they are committed to ensuring that the nation’s products, services, and industries meet the highest national and international standards.

Okeke said the strategic collaboration would shape Nigeria’s future of standardisation, quality assurance, and capacity building.

He said this commitment requires continuous research, innovation, and capacity building.

“It is in this spirit that we have partnered with the University of Ilorin, a distinguished institution known for academic excellence and research innovation, to strengthen our collective efforts in standardisation, product testing, and quality control,” Okeke said.

He added that the MoU represents a shared vision that seeks to foster knowledge exchange, drive research and development, and build a stronger foundation for compliance with standards across industries.

“Through this partnership, we will engage in joint research projects, training programs, curriculum development, laboratory collaborations, faculty and student exchange, and professional development initiatives.

“These activities will not only enhance the quality of Nigerian products and services but will also create opportunities for students and professionals to gain practical experience in the field of standardization,” Okeke said.

He further said that the collaboration will enable SON to leverage the expertise of the academic community in refining and improving testing methodologies while providing students with hands-on experience in real-world quality assurance and regulatory practices.

“It will not only benefit the two institutions involved but also contribute significantly to national development by improving product safety, consumer protection, and industrial competitiveness,” Okeke said.

George Adeniyi, deputy director of R&D Unilorin, who represented the deputy vice-chancellor of research, technology, and innovation, UNILORIN said that the university aims to become a one-stop market for knowledge and intellectual resources, leveraging its global connections with scholars from various universities.

“By partnering with SON, the university’s students and researchers will gain access to state-of-the-art laboratories and testing mechanisms, enhancing their research capabilities.

