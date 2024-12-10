No controversy in Shinkafi’s re-appointment as Solid Minerals Development boss

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD) says that the reappointment of Fatima Shinkafi as the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) executive secretary by the president is in accordance with the provisions guiding the establishment of the agency.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Ekwugha Chinwe, assistant director of information & public relations, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD), made available to the media on Monday.

Reacting to the controversy in certain quarters over Shinkafi’s re-appointment, the ministry noted that no part of the SMDF Act specifies a term limit for chief executive officers (CEOs) of the agency.

“Our attention has been drawn to misinformation making the rounds in some quarters on the reappointment of Hajia Fatima Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary of SMDF, as approved by the President.

“The approval, done weeks ago, followed due process and aligns with the extant laws governing the agency, as well as the Nigeria Minerals And Mining Act (NMMA) 2007.

“Section 35(2) of the NMMA 2007 stipulates that the Executive Secretary shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development. No provisions on tenure limit exist in the act governing the agency. The act does not stipulate term limit for the chief executive. Therefore, her reappointment by the president is in order and does not contravene any law. ”

“SMDF under her stewardship has been reorganized for capital mobilization, leading de-risking of investment tools for the mining sector and enabling targeted exploration to fast track mine development amongst others. Hence, her pivotal role in our efforts to reposition the mining sector is invaluable,” the ministry asserted.

The ministry assures mining stakeholders that it will continue to support the agency to expand access to lines of credit, lead the charge to strengthen partnerships that will unlock financing to drive economic growth, in line with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of making solid minerals a significant contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

