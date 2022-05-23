NBCC holds capacity building programme to enhance business essentials

The Nigerian- British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) as part of its efforts to develop business activities and operations held a capacity building programme for 40 individuals during its recent learning and development week.

The five days capacity building programme which formed the idea behind the Learning, Education, and Training (LET) Committee of the chamber, afforded participants skills in four important areas which are Entrepreneurship & Business, Management, Communications, and Digital technology.

Delivering her remarks, Bisi Adeyemi, President and Chairman of Council, NBCC said the objectives of this programme was to develop skills for individuals which has become necessary due to the change and progress in global trends.

“This serves as a way for the Chamber to contribute its quota to knowledge and skills development as it adds value to its members and potential members, this is the first of its kind here and we are excited at the prospective impact we will achieve at the end of this training,” she said.

Similarly, Seyi Adeyemi, Chairman, Learning, Education and Training Committee, NBCC described the programme as an avenue to reflect the various varieties of skills development and how it can be applied.

“This is also a platform for networking and establishing acquaintances with individuals, businesses and organizations,” he said.

Facilitators were drawn from leading member and non-member organizations such as; PWC, Intense Digital, SBI Media, StreSERT Integrated Services Limited, Workforce Group, DCSL Corporate Services Limited, ACT Foundation, JSK Consulting Group, Kaizen Academy, A. A Weaver Consult, OysterHill Limited, Comms Avenue, and Dbrown Consulting.

Participants were beneficiaries of free coaching by the International Coaching Federation and some were awarded $500 worth of training courses by Dbrown Consulting.

Sponsors and partners of the events were Algorithm Media, DCSL Corporate Services Limited, JSK Consulting Group, Pureview Photography, and International Coaching Federation.

The NBCC is the foremost bilateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria established in 1977 with the main objective of promoting trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain.

The chamber currently has about 400 members spanning all sectors of the economy made up of Nigerian and British businesses. Headquartered in Lagos, NBCC maintains an NBCC-UK System in London and a developing network of local branches within the country.