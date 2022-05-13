Jumia releases first e-commerce sustainability report

Jumia has released its first sustainability ecommerce report to reaffirm its commitment to tackling climate change and promoting a more inclusive future through a responsible approach to its environment, social, and governance (ESG) imperatives.

The report draws on Jumia’s 2021 non-financial data and disclosures in line with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) materiality topics for e-commerce entities as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

While recognising the importance of standard ESG focus areas, Jumia draws attention to the unique role that e-commerce plays in advancing more equal opportunities in Africa.

“We are proud of our actions and our ecosystem. We are contributing to social development, generating employment and business opportunities, and closing inequality gaps for thousands of people,” said Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, Jumia co-founders and CEOs in a statement.

Leveraging technology to improve everyday lives in Africa, is the first pillar of Jumia’s sustainability strategy, said the report.

The report highlights five material themes in the context of its sustainability strategy on the environment – minimizing the impact on the environment.

On its social imperative – providing convenience, affordability, and accessibility for consumers; empowering sellers, partners, and communities, and building an engaged inclusive, and diverse workforce.

On governance – operating with strong governance and ethical standards.

“It is exciting to note that we have endless opportunities to make choices which are good for our business and also good for our people, communities, and the planet,” said Juliet Anammah, Jumia’s chief sustainability officer and chairwoman in Nigeria.

“As a growing entity on the path to profitability, this alignment between sustainability and our business objectives is a critical success factor,” Anammah said.

She stated that Jumia is providing everything for consumers to make purchases on the platform with ease.

According to her, as an environmentally responsible organisation, Jumia makes use of pick in reducing its level of fuel consumption. By doing so, she said the organisation is reducing costs while also reducing CO2.

Jumia’s ESG report follows the publication of the company’s year-end financial results highlighted by the fourth quarter of 2021 which marked meaningful acceleration and growth momentum with new records reached across all usage metrics.

Quarterly active consumers, orders, and GMV reached all-time highs of 3.8 million, 11.3 million, and $330 million respectively, increasing by 29, 40, and 20percent year-over-year, respectively.