Mouka to reward consumers with bedroom makeover worth N1 m

Mouka, a leading brand for mattresses and pillows is set to reward customers with prizes including a bedroom makeover worth N1 million as it launched its “Get the Mouka for You” campaign recently.

This was contained in a public statement signed by Tolu Olanipekun, head of Marketing, Mouka, where she revealed that the campaign seeks to educate consumers about the need to consider their age, body build, lifestyle and budget before choosing the right Mouka mattress.

She stated that according to health experts sleeping on the right mattress is paramount for proper body alignment, support and relief from pressure points, which are all needed for quality sleep to enable the individual to wake up refreshed the following day.

“To further entrench this buy right behaviour, Mouka has rolled out a competition in which one lucky consumer gets to win a bedroom makeover worth up to N1 million,” she said.

Olanipekun added that the campaign aligns with the manufacturer’s aim to ensure that the products addresses the needs of consumers and helps them buy the right product, adding that it also aligns with Mouka’s goal of consistently improving customer satisfaction.

To participate, consumers are advised to visit the Mouka website to fill an online questionnaire that tells them the right Mouka mattress for them, afterwards, they take a screenshot and post it on social media using the #IFoundMyMouka.

Participants also need to tag Mouka Limited across the social media platforms and challenge two friends to join the campaign. The terms and conditions for this competition can be found on Mouka’s Instagram and Facebook platforms.

The campaign also features the leading associations in the bedding industry, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and National Association of Orthopaedic and Manual Therapists (NAOMT).

Mouka’s product portfolio includes the Dreamtime mattresses specially designed for children, Royal Luxury Pillow Top mattress, Wellbeing orthopaedic range for adults and the elderly, and a wide range of pillows.