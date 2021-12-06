Mouka clinches awards at Marketing Edge, Brandcom, Consumers’ Choice Awards 2021

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has emerged a top performer in 2021 as it clinched series of awards concurrently celebrating its innovation, leadership team, consumer satisfaction drive among other things.

These awards took place at separate events in Lagos recently, came on the heels of Mouka’s renewed commitment to constantly innovate and renovate its product portfolio to keep it relevant and exciting to its consumers.

Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s leading brands and marketing publication, recently awarded Mouka as the innovative foam brand of the decade, which according to the organizers was a result of the company’s consistent efforts to produce and also revamp their products to satisfy customer’s needs.

The Marketing Edge panel said Mouka has continued to expand its coast and frontiers in the Nigerian bedding industry in terms of market penetration and acceptance across a wide spectrum of consumers. In addition, the uniqueness of its offerings, and the innovativeness of its brand-building activities over the years, have continued to guarantee an unprecedented rise in brand equity.

Mouka also earned triple recognition and recognition from BrandCom Awards, which are the most outstanding mattress brand of the year, best marketing manager of the year, and the best CEO of the year in the beddings category.

Speaking on the “Most Outstanding Mattress Brand of the Year” award, Joshua Ajayi, founder BrandCom Awards, said this is the highest honour reserved for brands that have excelled in upholding the highest professional standards while delivering on excellence, quality, and professionalism, among other set parameters.

For the two leadership awards, Ajayi said the recognition stems from the managerial competence, market leadership, ingenuity, and excellent contributions by Tolu Olanipekun, in the marketing communication landscape while leading the Mouka marketing team.

In addition, the CEO’s award was for the outstanding role of the company’s CEO/Managing Director, Raymond Murphy, in Mouka’s growth trajectory, continually adding value to lives by producing items that ensure consumers’ wellbeing.

Mouka was also honoured at the Consumers Choice Awards 2021 as the “Consumers First Choice/Most Loved Foam/Mattress Brand of the Year 2021” for its quality products that have earned consumers’ satisfaction across the country having demonstrated commitment to delivering high-quality brands that have been the hallmark of distinctiveness in the industry.

Commenting on the laurels, Mouka CEO said that the highly appreciated recognitions resulted from the collective effort of Mouka staff and loyal distributor base.

“Mouka is continuously looking for ways to improve and promote a safer environment by producing quality products that achieve maximum customer satisfaction,” he said.