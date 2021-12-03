Edniesal celebrates impact makers in Nigeria’s tech space at 2nd CIO awards

Edniesal Consulting Limited, enterprise governance, and business consultancy firm celebrated impact makers in Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry at the second edition of its Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards.

Abiola Laseinde, MD/CEO, Edniesal Consulting, who is also the convener of the awards said she was inspired to hold the awards ceremony because digital transformation leaders despite their importance are the most undervalued officers.

“They handle complexity with information technology and help us become digitally-minded and tech-savvy yet they are hardly recognized, this will show that they are appreciated and motivate them to do much more than they already do,” she said.

She added that other than celebrating stakeholders, the award ceremony will also establish a network that will boost the future of technology and digitalization in the country and even beyond.

“The platform also creates a strategic platform that will foster the development of technology and heighten innovation leveraging technology among stakeholders in different sectors,” she added.

Ade Bajomo, Executive Director, Access Bank Plc, said the importance of technology and digitalization cannot be overemphasized because it is fast becoming the director of activities for individuals and corporations especially with the rise of innovation.

“The awards are based on merit as nominees are subjected to rigorous assessment from certified jurors, also the nominees must have done something visible and impactful in the sector for them to be recognized,” Bajomo who was the chairman of the jury said.

Bolaji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer at Chapel Hill Denham who was the chairman of the awards commended the organizers of the award ceremony, adding that it is important those who work hard are recognized and celebrated, he also promised that his firm will partner with the planners in organizing the awards ceremony going forward.

Some recipients of the 2021 awards include Kofo Akinkugbe, founder and CEO of SecureID, who won the female leader in tech and digital award, Adewale Salami, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) First Bank of Nigeria who won the CIO of the year award, among others.