Morning Fresh to reward customers in N30m promo at 30th anniversary

Morning Fresh, a popular Nigerian dishwashing liquid soap has kicked off its national consumer gang promo tagged, the N30 million gang promo as part of the series of its activities to commemorate 30 years of blazing the trail in the dishwashing liquid category in Nigeria.

This was revealed at a press conference which took place on September 16, 2022 at PZ headquarters, Ilupeju.

The promo which will run from now till December 14, 2022 with live draws beginning September 23, is targeted at rewarding loyal consumers with amazing prizes such as; kitchen makeovers, refrigerators, generators, microwaves, washing machines and to top it all, 30 millionaires will emerge at the end of the promo.

According to Daniel Gyefour, Regional Head of Marketing, Africa, PZ Cussons, the promo is aligned with Morning Fresh new brand positioning of caring for those who care by softening the tough job of cleaning, and offering value adds to its loyal consumers.

“The Brand is one that cares for our “Everyday Sheroes”, the well-centred woman who makes strong contributions to society through nurturing happy families,” Gyefour said.

Read also: Ulfata Deresa Geleta emerges winner of the 7th Edition of Lagos City Marathon refreshed by Aquafina. #RunWithAquafina

He also added that the promo is an expression of appreciation for their undiluted support over the last three decades since the brand launched into the branded dishwashing liquid segment, cleaning the dishes of Nigerian families with its superior grease-cutting power; giving consumers guaranteed performance time and time again.

To participate in the ongoing promo, Chidinma Asomugha, Regional Brand Manager, PZ Cussons said interested consumers only need to submit two labels of Morning Fresh one litre Original/Zesty or 700ml Antibacterial pack at any of the redemption centers and qualify for the weekly draws.

According to Asomugha, consumers can follow @MorningFreshng on social media for more details on the promo and the full list of accredited redemption centres.

“Winners will be required to produce proof of name, valid identification card and the phone number used in participation for authentication.”

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our consumers. It has been our delight to consistently deliver innovative and quality dish washing solutions carefully-packaged in three variants such as Original, Zesty Lemon and Antibacterial yet same viscous consistent formulation, allowing consumers experience ease in cleaning dishes and the kitchen environment,” Asomugha added.