Lush Hair celebrates Labour Day with makeover for employees in different industries

In commemoration of the 2022 International Workers’ Day, Lush Hair, a Nigerian hair extension brand celebrated employees of different organizations across five industries offering complete hair makeover to the staff and management.

The brand celebrated employees in Finance; Keystone Bank, Security: Halogen Security Company, Healthcare: Eura Care Wellness Centre, Education: State Junior School, Alimosho and the public sector; Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA).

With the hashtag #LUSHedAtWork, the brand made a grand set up at each of these organizations offering free hair makeovers for the women as well as games and gifts for the men.

Ritambhara Kakkar, Brand Manager, Lush Hair said this provided an opportunity to appreciate workers and alleviate the accumulated impact of daily responsibilities and deliverables, adding that labour day is a reminder that employees are the real architects of the society and they deserve their due respect.

“Lush Hair understands the busy schedule and demanding nature associated to these industries especially for women whose attention is equally as required in other facets of life most of these women are unable to sustain their beauty routine and we want to take the opportunity to acknowledge their hard work and sacrifices,” she said

The brand manager said although the company is a female centric brand, over 1000 were appreciated as over 250 women directly enjoyed the hair makeover opportunity while 750 goodie bags were given to others including men.

Lush Hair brand also used the opportunity to introduce their new range of hair extensions from its pre plucked attachment, crochet, and weave-on collections.