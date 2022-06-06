Japan to set up automotive plant in Nigeria

The government of Japan has disclosed plans to set up an automotive plant in Nigeria, to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Evelyn Ngige when she received the chief representative of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Nigeria, Yuzurio Susumu in her office in Abuja.

Ngige, in a statement appreciated JICA’s collaboration in the review of trade and industrial policies which includes coordination, cooperation and implementation of such policies in Nigeria.

She urged JICA to leverage on Japan’s trade and industrial policies as a working document in the review of Nigeria’s trade and industrial policies to achieve optimum results.

Ngige, further highlighted other areas of collaboration which includes; training of young professionals of the ministry, e-commerce, animation, artificial intelligence and other capacity building programmes.

The chief representative of JICA stated that the Government of Japan is always ready to collaborate with Nigeria to strengthen trade bilateral relationship between the two countries, adding that his government seeks to establish an automotive industry for Africa, of which Nigeria is the focal point.