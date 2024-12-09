Izedon unveils calcium carbonates production plant to boost non-oil exports

…targets 200,000MT annually

Izedon Carbonates, a privately owned manufacturing company trading as IzeCarb, has launched its calcium carbonates production plant at Lampese in Edo State, Nigeria.

The manufacturing plant is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and its processes are highly automated to enhance efficiency.

Osayi Izedonmwen, chairman and founder, Izedon Carbonates, said that dolomite is one of Nigeria’s mineral resources with huge deposits in Edo State that can boost Nigeria’s non-oil revenue, create jobs and diversify the economy.

“Import substitution is our end goal. We foresee a future in which Nigeria will no longer need to import calcium carbonates because of the high-quality calcium carbonates produced at IzeCarb,” Izedonmwen said.

“In our first phase of operation, which should span about six months, we intend to help bridge the gap in local demand, and within one year, scale our production to 200,000 metric tons annually,” he explained.

“Furthermore, we have bold ambitions to grow our production capacity to a million metric tons within three years to serve Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region,” he added.

Olasupo Olusi, managing director and CEO, Bank of Industry, commended IzeCarb for the remarkable self-funded project.

Olusi, who was represented by Babatunde Ajala, the bank’s south-south regional manager, said the bank is committed to supporting the company’s future expansion to enable it to actualise its dream of import substitution.

“In alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, at the Bank of Industry, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster economic diversification, import substitution, industrial growth and innovation,” he said.

Also, Tajudeen Suleman, chairman, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, remarked that “he was particularly delighted to witness the commissioning of the production plant.”

IzeCarb is the only integrated calcium carbonates production plant in Nigeria with a federal government-licensed and approved quarry to mine high-quality dolomite and process it into calcium carbonates which serves as the essential raw material for various products, including oil and gas drilling fluids, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), paints and coatings, and Plaster of Paris (POP).

As a result, IzeCarb operates a ‘Quarry to Customer’ model and boasts a fleet of 50-ton delivery trucks that take products directly to customers, setting it apart from other industry players.

IzeCarb products are available in various forms which include but not limited to ground calcium carbonate of varying micron sizes, coated calcium carbonate, and dolomite aggregate.

Customers can place orders directly on the company’s website which also has an in-built tracking mechanism to enable them to track their orders until they are delivered to their doorsteps.

Share