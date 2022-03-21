IWD 2022: Unilever advocates equity to achieve fairness for all

Following the celebration of the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), Unilever has reiterated the need to achieve an equitable and inclusive world free from bias and discrimination.

The company reiterated this at its International Women’s Day celebration themed equality is not equal, equity is, noting that it is an essential tool in achieving a fairer and more socially inclusive world

Carl Cruz, managing director, of Unilever West Africa, said although equality and equity are similar, they are two very distinct concepts as equality is a foundational concept on diversity while equity is the means to achieve fairness.

“Equality is not equal, equity is, as we celebrate women, we take this opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made towards driving Equity as a gender empowered organization and we commit to doing more to improve on our diversity and inclusion agenda,” he said

Read also: IWD: Fresh insights emerge as ACCA elevates discourse on gender bias

Cruz added that Unilever as an organization has made progress in achieving equity with 45 percent gender diversity at the management level.

Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, deputy managing director, Falcon Corporation, in her keynote address said equity is the reality that captures the fact that equality has different expressions.

“As human beings, we are all equal but we are different by nature, therefore, equity acknowledges our peculiarities and differences in ways that allow each person to function well and be their best selves,” She said.