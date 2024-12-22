FG lifts ban on mining in Zamfara State after five years

The federal government has lifted the five-year ban on legal mining operations in Zamfara State.

Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals development, who said

the ban was placed in 2019 following existential threats in the state, made the disclosure while briefing the media recently.

BusinessDay recalls that the state had been over run by illegal mining operations and banditry, leading to lead poisoning and deaths of over 700 children as reported by ‘Doctors Without Borders.’

Illegal mining had also led to environmental degradation and pollution of several communities’ water sources.

This was compounded by banditry activities which had overwhelmed the security architecture of the state, leading to the displacements of whole communities.

According to Alake, “This policy that we are reversing today came as a result of some serious security concerns with relevance to the solid minerals sector.”

“Recall in 2019, the then FG placed total ban on mining in Zamfara State citing security concerns which was very cogent at the time,” he said.

“It was based on existential threats to lives and properties in the state.”

He noted that the decision had brought formal activities in the mining sector in the state to a total halt, leaving the field to illegal operators.

“The concomitant result was the colossal loss of revenue to the affected communities, local government, the state and the Federal Government as legitimate miners were forced to shut down operations.

“It is also not unlikely that such actions let illegitimate miners take over noting that once there is a ban, legal miners obey regulations while illegal miners take advantage.”

The minister however revealed that following intensive government actions, intelligence gathering and security formations in collaboration with the National Security Adviser(NSA), the federal government is ready to resume activities and ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state.

“The security situation in the state has been reviewed and henceforth the ban is now lifted and the relevant agencies can begin to licence legitimate operators for mining the minerals in the state,” he said

Alake, while thanking the media for their support in beaming light on the activities of the administration, particularly on the solid minerals sector, revealed that more policies will be unveiled in 2024 for the development of the solid minerals sector.

